Failure to declare £85k VAT bill will result in a penalty charge for Moray Council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Failure to declare £85k VAT bill will result in a penalty charge for Moray Council

Incorrect accounting led to the oversight.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
HMRC said it was alerted to Elizabeth Murray's tax evasion initially by a de-registered VAT number
HMRC said it was alerted to Elizabeth Murray's tax evasion initially by a de-registered VAT number

Moray Council failed to declare more than £85,000 of VAT on income received from selling recycled paper.

Incorrect accounting led to the oversight.

No declarations have been made to HM Revenue and Customs since September 2020 on money paid by the paper recycling contractor.

The mistake is expected to incur an interest penalty charge on the council.

An internal audit into the local authority’s domestic waste collection highlighted the issue.

£85k VAT payment

Agreements are in place with external contractors who buy recyclable materials, which generates income for the council.

However the audit found no payments have been made for plastics collected.

Also, there was no contract in place between the authority and the organisation recycling aluminium and steel cans.

In his report audit and risk manager Dafydd Lewis said: “The audit found that no VAT had been declared to HM Revenue and Customs for income received from the recycling of paper since September 2020.

The audit into Moray Council domestic waste collection will be discussed at a meeting next week. Image Moray Council.

“The council has an agreement with a contractor for the recycling of plastic.

“The audit noted there was an expectation this would generate income for the
council from regular payments made by the contractor for the plastic provided for recycling.

“Unfortunately, the council has received no payment due to quality
issues in plastics submitted.”

The scope of the audit carried out earlier this year, was to review systems and procedures to ensure the most effective and efficient use of resources.

It also reviewed arrangements for disposing of recyclable materials.

No payments for plastic recycling

Recommendations include providing documents for VAT applicable income to the payment section, and formalising an agreement with the contractor dealing with cans.

Also, a review of the plastic recycling arrangements is called for, to see if haulage costs can be reduced and the quality of material improved.

Officers will be reminded to check workers’ time sheets before they are sent to payroll.

A contingency plans should also be agreed to ensure continuous delivery of the service in times of disruption.

The council collects waste and recyclables from around 46,000 households at a cost of £3.1 million a year.

Members of the audit and scrutiny committee will discuss the report on Wednesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New Food Warehouse supermarket opening in Aberdeen Picture shows; Berryden retail park in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by CBRE Date; Unknown
New supermarket and owner for Aberdeen’s Berryden retail park
2
Cex has been told staff will have to hold on to stock for the statutory 48 hours. It's a law designed to help police track down stolen goods. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson.
Police block Aberdeen secondhand shop from selling stock more quickly over stolen goods fears
3
The skull was found in the garden of a block of flats on Heathryfold Place. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Teenager charged after young children find skull in Aberdeen garden
4
Katarzyna Kulaszewska leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Woman ordered to pay £150 compensation to baby after dog attack
5
The Learney Arms could be forced to close due to a noise row with a neighbour.
Only pub in Torphins facing ‘imminent closure’ as noise complaints from neighbour lead to…
4
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Danielle Downie appeared at Banff Sheriff Court.. Banff. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drink-driver ‘thought she was fine’ to get behind wheel after daytime drinking session
7
Jinson Paul with a Masal Dosas. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Scottish Curry Awards: All the north and north-east winners
8
Police officers with beards could soon become a thing of the past. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Police officers take legal action over proposed ‘no beards’ policy
9
An Openreach engineer at work. Image: Openreach.
Openreach: Next locations for full-fibre broadband in north and north-east
2
10
Shelves full of stock in Nisbets
Aberdeen city centre shop owned by millionaire businessman to close

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]