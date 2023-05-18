Two taken to hospital after bus and lorry crash on A95 near Ballindalloch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Two taken to hospital after bus and lorry crash on A95 near Ballindalloch

The Moray road was closed following a two-vehicle crash involving a bus and lorry.

By Lottie Hood
A bus involved in the crash on the A95 being towed with a badly smashed window screen.
An HGV Artic truck and Deveron Coach were involved in the incident. Image: JasperImage.

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash involving a bus and lorry near Ballindalloch.

Emergency services were called to the A95 Speybridge to Keith road at Bridge of Avon at about 10.15am.

The road was closed from Bridge of Avon to the Tomintoul turn-off and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) was also deployed from Aberdeen to airlift a specialist critical care team to the scene of the crash.

A police spokesman earlier said: “Around 10.15am on Thursday, May 18, police were called to a report of a crash involving a bus and a lorry on the A95 near Ballindalloch.

A HGV Artic truck was involved in the crash and had to be towed away.
The lorry and bus had to be recovered from the scene on the A95. Image: JasperImage.

“Emergency services are in attendance and two people have been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Road closures are currently in place southbound from the A941 Elgin to the A95 Bridge of Avon.

The scene of the crash between the lorry and bus on the A95 at Bridge of Avon with the road being closed.
Workers clearing up the A95 where the crash took place. Image: JasperImage

“The A95 is also closed northbound from A95 Grantown-on-Spey at the junction with A939. Local diversions will be in place.”

The road has since reopened.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]