Two taken to hospital after bus and lorry crash on A95 near Ballindalloch

By Lottie Hood
May 18 2023, 11.14am

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash involving a bus and lorry near Ballindalloch.

Emergency services were called to the A95 Speybridge to Keith road at Bridge of Avon at about 10.15am.

The road was closed from Bridge of Avon to the Tomintoul turn-off and motorists were asked to avoid the area.

Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) was also deployed from Aberdeen to airlift a specialist critical care team to the scene of the crash.

A police spokesman earlier said: "Around 10.15am on Thursday, May 18, police were called to a report of a crash involving a bus and a lorry on the A95 near Ballindalloch.

The lorry and bus had to be recovered from the scene on the A95. Image: JasperImage.

"Emergency services are in attendance and two people have been taken to hospital for treatment.

"Road closures are currently in place southbound from the A941 Elgin to the A95 Bridge of Avon.

Workers clearing up the A95 where the crash took place. Image: JasperImage

"The A95 is also closed northbound from A95 Grantown-on-Spey at the junction with A939. Local diversions will be in place."

The road has since reopened.
