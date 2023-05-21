Gallery: Gordon Castle Highland Games draws the crowds to the north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Gordon Castle Highland Games draws the crowds to the north-east

The annual event was revived by estate owners Angus and Zara Gordon Lennox in 2011.

The Gordon Castle Highland Games returned to Moray on Sunday. Pictured is Kyle Randalls. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Michelle Henderson and Ellie Milne

Spirits were high in Fochabers this weekend as the annual Gordon Castle Highland Games got under way.

Crowds gathered on the grounds today to enjoy a day of traditional Scottish entertainment.

Hailed as one of Scotland’s largest Highland Games events on the annual calendar, attendees were treated to an array of spectacles while enjoying the warm spring weather.

Gordon Castle Highland Games and Country Fair was revived by estate owners Angus and Zara Gordon Lennox in 2011, showcasing the very best of Highland culture and dancing and sport.

“We were absolutely delighted with the turnout today,” Mrs Gordon Lennox said. “There were more people than ever before.

“A lot of tourists came along as well, from America, Germany, Italy and Brazil, so were able to have an international runners race. It was fantastic.

“And, the weather stayed nice, that was a plus.”

For the estate owners, the highlight of the day was the “wonderful” gathering of 90 Gordon Setters and seeing youngsters take part in some of the Highland Games events.

Zara and Angus Gordon Lenox at the 2023 event. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Events enjoyed by all

Last year, the games made their triumphant return to the north-east following a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs Gordon Lennox added: “It’s just a small team here at Gordon Castle so great credit to them for putting on such a large event.

“And, we’re very grateful for all the support from the local community. It means a lot that they continue support us.”

From Highland dancing to the caber toss, the event had something for everyone.

In the main games arena, individuals battled it out in the Scottish 28lb weight for distance championships, followed by the massed pipe band parade and tug o’ war.

Meanwhile, in the country sports arena, Mordor Gundogs, Drakes of Hazzard and the Vander brothers returned to entertain the packed crowd.

The 2023 event also saw the return of the Tower Hall shopping boutique, showcasing over 30 small businesses and traders offering a wide range of products to peruse.

New to the line-up was Poppyscotland’s interactive mobile museum. The exhibit shares the story of the poppy and the story of veterans.

Check out our best photos from the day:

Pipe bands performing in the grounds of Gordon Castle. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
One participant doing the caber toss. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Kirtin Leeman, from Texas, won the amateur women’s race. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Mitchell Tarbit won the amateur men’s race. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Alan Bingham and Neil Bate, from the Carlisle Gordon Setter Association, with dogs bred from those who lived at Gordon Castle. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Today featured an array of entertainment. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Volunteers from the crowd took part in the amateur race. Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The entertainment was taken to new heights. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Kirtin Leeman was presented a bottle of Gordon Castle Gin by Angus Gordon Lennox. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Pipers welcomed everyone to the day’s event. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Mitchell Tarbit was presented a bottle of Gordon Castle Gin by Zara Gordon Lennox. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Many people joined the crowds at the event for the Highland Games today. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The gentleman was dressed the past. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Pipers provided entertainment throughout the day. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Elgin tug o’ war team A Vs B. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Visitors could take part in activities. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Elgin tug o’ war team took on RAF Lossiemouth. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Dogs joined their human companions in the crowd. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Judges watched on during the events. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Cornhill tug o’ war team took home the title today. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The crowd cheering on during the tug o’ war rounds. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Kyle Randalls (centre) with Zara and Angus Gordon Lennox. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Elgin tug o’ war team. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

[[title]]