Gallery: Gordon Castle Highland Games draws the crowds to the north-east

Spirits were high in Fochabers this weekend as the annual Gordon Castle Highland Games got under way.

Crowds gathered on the grounds today to enjoy a day of traditional Scottish entertainment.

Hailed as one of Scotland’s largest Highland Games events on the annual calendar, attendees were treated to an array of spectacles while enjoying the warm spring weather.

Gordon Castle Highland Games and Country Fair was revived by estate owners Angus and Zara Gordon Lennox in 2011, showcasing the very best of Highland culture and dancing and sport.

“We were absolutely delighted with the turnout today,” Mrs Gordon Lennox said. “There were more people than ever before.

“A lot of tourists came along as well, from America, Germany, Italy and Brazil, so were able to have an international runners race. It was fantastic.

“And, the weather stayed nice, that was a plus.”

For the estate owners, the highlight of the day was the “wonderful” gathering of 90 Gordon Setters and seeing youngsters take part in some of the Highland Games events.

Events enjoyed by all

Last year, the games made their triumphant return to the north-east following a two-year break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mrs Gordon Lennox added: “It’s just a small team here at Gordon Castle so great credit to them for putting on such a large event.

“And, we’re very grateful for all the support from the local community. It means a lot that they continue support us.”

From Highland dancing to the caber toss, the event had something for everyone.

In the main games arena, individuals battled it out in the Scottish 28lb weight for distance championships, followed by the massed pipe band parade and tug o’ war.

Meanwhile, in the country sports arena, Mordor Gundogs, Drakes of Hazzard and the Vander brothers returned to entertain the packed crowd.

The 2023 event also saw the return of the Tower Hall shopping boutique, showcasing over 30 small businesses and traders offering a wide range of products to peruse.

New to the line-up was Poppyscotland’s interactive mobile museum. The exhibit shares the story of the poppy and the story of veterans.

