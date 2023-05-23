First look: Elgin sports complex to get pavilion as plans for next phase revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

First look: Elgin sports complex to get pavilion as plans for next phase revealed

Elgin Sports Community Trust say it will be used for "so much more than football".

By Sean McAngus
Drawing impression of the proposed pavilion.
Elgin Sports Community Trust wants to build a pavilion at their sports complex.

The charity has revealed plans for the new building at Lesser Borough Briggs to provide an indoor community space.

In 2021, the sports facility, complete with one full-size Astroturf football pitch and two five-a-side pitches was opened.

Since then, the Gleaner Arena has proven to be a big success.

Now, new images have shown what the new community facility could look like.

What the pavilion could look like!

New Elgin pavilion to provide community space

Grant And Geoghegan Limited is representing the charity in the planning application.

The planned pavilion will be able to seat 100 people.

The  pavilion will provide an indoor community space.

Elgin Sports Community Trust chairman Dave Allen is excited about the next phase of the project.

He explained: “The plan was always to put the pitches in place before building a pavilion.

“It will be an open community space and used for so much more than just football.

“There will be storage space, room for potential exercise classes and other purposes.

“I can see educational presentations being held in the venue as it will be able to have 100 people seated.”

Dave Allen, chairman of Elgin Sports Community Trust pictured at The Gleaner Arena. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

He added: “It is all about our core message to be inclusive.

“Parents and other people will be able to have a place to shelter while watching the football too.”

The floor plans for the Elgin pavilion also show an office for the trust, toilets, a kitchen and a serving counter.

From idea to Elgin success

Our coverage. Image: Roddie Reid/ Design team

The charity was formed in 2017 amid concerns about public pitches being littered with needles, broken glass and dog mess.

Lesser Borough Briggs was previously a barren piece of ground next to the River Lossie.

That was before the group agreed a 99-year lease for the site and built the complex.

Since it became a reality, 50,000 people have used the sports complex.

The Gleaner Arena. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

Mr Allen added: “What a journey it has been a long one, but it has worked out well.

“Around 160 different teams have played at Gleaner Arena.

“It has been used for martial arts, rugby, football, athletics and school sports.

“We have welcome a range of ages to the facility from a two year old to a 80 year old which is amazing.

“We have created 12 jobs for youngsters. Six have gone into full-time employment elsewhere.”

The Future of Elgin

