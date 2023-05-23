First look: Elgin sports complex to get pavilion as plans for next phase revealed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Elgin Sports Community Trust wants to build a pavilion at their sports complex.

The charity has revealed plans for the new building at Lesser Borough Briggs to provide an indoor community space.

In 2021, the sports facility, complete with one full-size Astroturf football pitch and two five-a-side pitches was opened.

Since then, the Gleaner Arena has proven to be a big success.

Now, new images have shown what the new community facility could look like.

New Elgin pavilion to provide community space

Grant And Geoghegan Limited is representing the charity in the planning application.

The planned pavilion will be able to seat 100 people.

Elgin Sports Community Trust chairman Dave Allen is excited about the next phase of the project.

He explained: “The plan was always to put the pitches in place before building a pavilion.

“It will be an open community space and used for so much more than just football.

“There will be storage space, room for potential exercise classes and other purposes.

“I can see educational presentations being held in the venue as it will be able to have 100 people seated.”

He added: “It is all about our core message to be inclusive.

“Parents and other people will be able to have a place to shelter while watching the football too.”

The floor plans for the Elgin pavilion also show an office for the trust, toilets, a kitchen and a serving counter.

From idea to Elgin success

The charity was formed in 2017 amid concerns about public pitches being littered with needles, broken glass and dog mess.

Lesser Borough Briggs was previously a barren piece of ground next to the River Lossie.

That was before the group agreed a 99-year lease for the site and built the complex.

Since it became a reality, 50,000 people have used the sports complex.

Mr Allen added: “What a journey it has been a long one, but it has worked out well.

“Around 160 different teams have played at Gleaner Arena.

“It has been used for martial arts, rugby, football, athletics and school sports.

“We have welcome a range of ages to the facility from a two year old to a 80 year old which is amazing.

“We have created 12 jobs for youngsters. Six have gone into full-time employment elsewhere.”