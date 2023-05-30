Holiday home plans for derelict Moray bothy thrown out for second time

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Controversial plans to transform a derelict fishing bothy in Roseisle into a holiday home have been thrown out for a second time following hundreds of objections.

Proposals to restore the Millie Bothy, which stands in a clearing in Roseisle forest, received a total of 264 objections – and only 37 supporting comments.

Members of the Moray Council planning and regulatory services committee unanimously refused the application for a change of use for the building this morning.

The conversion included a kitchen, two bedrooms, a shower room and gallery sitting space with a floor area of 56 square meters.

A report before members said the development would have “adverse effects on the integrity of the area”.

The Urquhart family purchased the fishing bothy ruins and surrounding land in 2017.

They made their first planning application to build eight holiday homes on the site at the end of 2018. The peaceful and historic site has been the centre of controversy ever since.

Concerned locals began campaigning against the plans in an attempt to protect the only open sand dune in Moray.

‘There is joy in the community’

Jillian Blackhurst, who often runs through the woodland, was worried about the effect developing the land would have on nature.

Following the decision today, she said she’s “very relieved for Roseisle and its wildlife”.

“That’s what it’s all been about,” she said, “protecting something that doesn’t have a voice.

“I’m hugely relieved and really pleased with Moray Council that they made the right choice today.

“There is joy in the community today. I hope now nature can rest, and reclaim that land again.”

After nearly five years of fighting against the area being developed, Ms Blackhurst hopes this is “finally the end”.

However, many are worried the owners could appeal the decision once again.

She said: “We just want closure. How many times are developers allowed to keep resubmitting, let’s be honest, it’s the same development plan it’s just in different clothing.

“A lot of us firmly believe the last two applications to redevelop the bothy were just a foot in the door. You apply for a single build, it’s a much quicker way to get planning for that land.

“Our main concern would be if they’ve got planning for the bothy, would they then reapply for one hut, and then apply for another hut?

“But how many times does the council have to be subjected to these planning applications, and how many times does the public have to write objections, because each time they resubmit all objections become void? They get a clean slate.

“No should mean no.”

Councillor welcomes decision

SNP councillor for the Heldon and Laich area, Neil Cameron, has welcomed the decision.

He said: “There was a great deal of concern about this proposal and that has been well put by objectors through the planning process.

“I am pleased that the report and recommendation recognised those concerns and, most importantly, that the committee agreed with the recommendation to refuse the application.

“This is an area of peace and tranquillity for many people using Roseisle forest for leisure and relaxation. The proposal was not in keeping with maintaining that environment and that was reflected by the rejection of the application.

“I commend those who wanted their voices heard on this issue for taking the time to engage with the planning process and make their concerns known in order that they could be considered by the committee.”

The Urquhart family has been contacted for a comment.