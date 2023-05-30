Holiday home plans for derelict Moray bothy thrown out for second time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Holiday home plans for derelict Moray bothy thrown out for second time

No discussion was held on the proposal during the meeting and councillors agreed unanimously to refuse the application.

By Lauren Taylor and Hazel Lawson
Plans to convert a ruined bothy into a holiday home have been rejected by Moray Council. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.
Plans to convert a ruined bothy into a holiday home have been rejected by Moray Council. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

Controversial plans to transform a derelict fishing bothy in Roseisle into a holiday home have been thrown out for a second time following hundreds of objections.

Proposals to restore the Millie Bothy, which stands in a clearing in Roseisle forest, received a total of 264 objections – and only 37 supporting comments.

Members of the Moray Council planning and regulatory services committee unanimously refused the application for a change of use for the building this morning.

The conversion included a kitchen, two bedrooms, a shower room and gallery sitting space with a floor area of 56 square meters.

A report before members said the development would have “adverse effects on the integrity of the area”.

The Millie Bothy has been at the centre of controversy over plans to convert it into a holiday home. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Urquhart family purchased the fishing bothy ruins and surrounding land in 2017.

They made their first planning application to build eight holiday homes on the site at the end of 2018. The peaceful and historic site has been the centre of controversy ever since.

Concerned locals began campaigning against the plans in an attempt to protect the only open sand dune in Moray.

‘There is joy in the community’

Jillian Blackhurst, who often runs through the woodland, was worried about the effect developing the land would have on nature.

Following the decision today, she said she’s “very relieved for Roseisle and its wildlife”.

“That’s what it’s all been about,” she said, “protecting something that doesn’t have a voice.

“I’m hugely relieved and really pleased with Moray Council that they made the right choice today.

“There is joy in the community today. I hope now nature can rest, and reclaim that land again.”

After nearly five years of fighting against the area being developed, Ms Blackhurst hopes this is “finally the end”.

However, many are worried the owners could appeal the decision once again.

Image: DCT Media

She said: “We just want closure. How many times are developers allowed to keep resubmitting, let’s be honest, it’s the same development plan it’s just in different clothing.

“A lot of us firmly believe the last two applications to redevelop the bothy were just a foot in the door. You apply for a single build, it’s a much quicker way to get planning for that land.

“Our main concern would be if they’ve got planning for the bothy, would they then reapply for one hut, and then apply for another hut?

“But how many times does the council have to be subjected to these planning applications, and how many times does the public have to write objections, because each time they resubmit all objections become void? They get a clean slate.

“No should mean no.”

Councillor welcomes decision

SNP councillor for the Heldon and Laich area, Neil Cameron, has welcomed the decision.

He said: “There was a great deal of concern about this proposal and that has been well put by objectors through the planning process.

“I am pleased that the report and recommendation recognised those concerns and, most importantly, that the committee agreed with the recommendation to refuse the application.

Millie Bothy and Roseisle forest is much-loved by locals. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“This is an area of peace and tranquillity for many people using Roseisle forest for leisure and relaxation. The proposal was not in keeping with maintaining that environment and that was reflected by the rejection of the application.

“I commend those who wanted their voices heard on this issue for taking the time to engage with the planning process and make their concerns known in order that they could  be considered by the committee.”

The Urquhart family has been contacted for a comment.

