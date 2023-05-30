Moray Council searches for ‘expert’ to lead Grant Lodge and Elgin Town Hall projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray Council searches for ‘expert’ to lead Grant Lodge and Elgin Town Hall projects

Officials want to appoint a consultant to draw up financial blueprints for the proposed new tourist attractions.

By David Mackay
Artist impression of refurbished Grant Lodge looking towards Elgin Cathedral.
Moray Council wants to refurbish Grant Lodge and Elgin Town Hall to improve the offering for tourists in the area. Image: Moray Council

Moray Council has begun the search for an expert to help lead its £31 million cultural quarter project in Elgin.

The ambitious vision aims to deliver investment into the Town Hall and Grant Lodge to make the community more attractive for tourists.

Cash has already been secured from both the UK and Scottish governments and Highlands and Islands Enterprise as part of the Moray Growth Deal.

Now the council is preparing to move to the next phase of the cultural quarter vision for Elgin by appointing an expert to draw up business plans for the projects.

What is the cultural quarter?

The cultural quarter name is the umbrella term Moray Council has used to refer to investments into Grant Lodge, Elgin Town Hall and the wider Cooper Park area.

It is hoped that improving the offering for tourists will also attract private investment for a new hotel with low capacity a long-standing concern in the town.

Moray Council wants to restore the derelict Grant Lodge into a visitor attraction focussed on the region’s worldwide food, drink and textile reputations.

View of entrance to Elgin Town Hall from bottom of steps looking up at main sign.
The limitations of the B-listed Elgin Town Hall are reported to put off some touring groups from performing. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The 18th century building, which was initially built as a private home and later donated to the town, has been dormant for about 20 years following a fire.

Elgin Town Hall is already a bustling venue and is run by a volunteer-led charity who saved it from closure in 2018.

However, the building remains owned by Moray Council, who say the limitations of its B-listed layout make it unsuitable for some touring companies.

Consultation events about both buildings have already been held to identify improvements with design teams expected to develop plans over the next year.

What stage is the Elgin cultural quarter at?

Moray Council appointed a project manager for the cultural quarter last year.

It is now looking for “an expert in cultural and economic development” to deliver business plans and financial models for a refurbished Elgin Town Hall and Grant Lodge on a seven-month contract.

A public contract notice has been published saying the local authority also wants a business case for a new “culture and heritage trust” for Moray.

Artist's impression of refurbished Elgin Town Hall with people walking on new courtyard outside main entrance.
An artist’s impression of the outside of a refurbished Elgin Town Hall. Image: Moray Council

A timeline for the cultural quarter presented to a full council meeting last week says draft business cases are expected to be completed in November with design teams and cost consultants due to be appointed in December.

Final government clearance and council approval is expected in February next year to allow the projects to be delivered.

However, warnings have been issued that inflation costs are a threat to the wider £100 million growth deal projects.

From giant letters to a ‘foodie capital’ rebranding: The ideas that could revive Elgin town centre

