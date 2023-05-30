Moray Council searches for ‘expert’ to lead Grant Lodge and Elgin Town Hall projects

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Moray Council has begun the search for an expert to help lead its £31 million cultural quarter project in Elgin.

The ambitious vision aims to deliver investment into the Town Hall and Grant Lodge to make the community more attractive for tourists.

Cash has already been secured from both the UK and Scottish governments and Highlands and Islands Enterprise as part of the Moray Growth Deal.

Now the council is preparing to move to the next phase of the cultural quarter vision for Elgin by appointing an expert to draw up business plans for the projects.

What is the cultural quarter?

The cultural quarter name is the umbrella term Moray Council has used to refer to investments into Grant Lodge, Elgin Town Hall and the wider Cooper Park area.

It is hoped that improving the offering for tourists will also attract private investment for a new hotel with low capacity a long-standing concern in the town.

Moray Council wants to restore the derelict Grant Lodge into a visitor attraction focussed on the region’s worldwide food, drink and textile reputations.

The 18th century building, which was initially built as a private home and later donated to the town, has been dormant for about 20 years following a fire.

Elgin Town Hall is already a bustling venue and is run by a volunteer-led charity who saved it from closure in 2018.

However, the building remains owned by Moray Council, who say the limitations of its B-listed layout make it unsuitable for some touring companies.

Consultation events about both buildings have already been held to identify improvements with design teams expected to develop plans over the next year.

What stage is the Elgin cultural quarter at?

Moray Council appointed a project manager for the cultural quarter last year.

It is now looking for “an expert in cultural and economic development” to deliver business plans and financial models for a refurbished Elgin Town Hall and Grant Lodge on a seven-month contract.

A public contract notice has been published saying the local authority also wants a business case for a new “culture and heritage trust” for Moray.

A timeline for the cultural quarter presented to a full council meeting last week says draft business cases are expected to be completed in November with design teams and cost consultants due to be appointed in December.

Final government clearance and council approval is expected in February next year to allow the projects to be delivered.

However, warnings have been issued that inflation costs are a threat to the wider £100 million growth deal projects.