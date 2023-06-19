Elgin High Street closed off to all vehicles due to unsafe building

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four Elgin streets have been closed to all vehicles while contractors work to make a building safe.

Elgin’s High Street, Batchen Street, North Guildry Street and South Street were closed to all vehicles by Moray Council yesterday.

A building on the corner of Batchen Street and South Street was subject to a dangerous building enforcement notice.

The local authority says the building was damaged during Storm Otto in February.

The roads are closed while the local authority works with the building owners on “essential masonry repairs”.

The roads are planned to be reopened tomorrow.

A Moray Council spokeswoman explained it was “unfortunate” that enforcement action had to be taken.

She said: “We’ve been working with owners of a building on the corner of Batchen Street/South Street in Elgin regarding essential masonry repairs.

“The building was subject to a dangerous building enforcement notice following damage during storm Otto in February. Works were planned to be carried out by a contractor over Sunday and Monday to make the building safe.

“For the safety of the public and contractors, it was necessary to close High Street, Batchen Street, North Guildry Street and South Street.

“The responsibility for maintenance and safety of a building sits with the owner and it’s unfortunate that the council had to take enforcement action.”