Huge £20,000 donation from couple to help repair Findhorn beach steps

A couple who have enjoyed countless walks along the sand at Findhorn Beach have donated more than £20,000 to repair the steps leading to the much-loved coastline.

Safety concerns were raised after the stairs deteriorated to the point of being unusable after about 40 years of wear and tear.

Campaigners from The Findhorn Village Conservation Company have embarked on a £51,000 mission to repair the beach steps.

And they have now received a massive boost with a donation covering nearly half the total.

Special place in heart for Findhorn beach

Bill and Lorraine Budge have had a holiday home in the village, which is renowned for views of the Moray coast.

The Aberdeen-based couple have made the £21,500 donation to repair the Findhorn beach steps due to their special connection to the sands.

Businessman Mr Budge, who is originally from Forres, said: “My wife Lorraine and I spend a great deal of time in Findhorn and are very conscious that the state of repair of the beach steps presents very serious health and safety issues, together with preventing ready access to the beach.

“We approached the Conservation Company back in September last year expressing our concerns and our willingness to assist in funding repairs on a matched funding basis.

“We are delighted that work has now commenced and wish TFVCC every success in raising the additional funds required to wholly complete this project.”

Huge support for Findhorn beach steps

Support to repair all 192 of the Findhorn beach steps, which are spread across eight locations, have come from various sources.

Army personnel from nearby Kinloss Barracks have already repaired two sets with support from local joiner Jason Brodie.

Meanwhile, contractor Aaron’s Groundworks has begun work on the rest with wood from Logie Timber.

It is estimated that the work will take about 10 weeks to complete.

Meanwhile, campaigning continues to cover the rest of the bill by the Findhorn Village Conservation Company with an appeal issued to regular beach-goers to contribute small amounts.

Chairwoman Christine Hunt said: “Good progress is being made with raising the required sum, including a donation of £10,000 promised by the Gordon & Ena Baxter Foundation, together with many donations from individuals who recognise the importance of the work.

“However, a shortfall remains. We would really like to complete the full project this year – steps and boardwalks.

“We are still busy applying for grants and hope that people will continue to donate.”

You can make a donation to support the work to repair the Findhorn beach steps online HERE.