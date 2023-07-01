Elgin town centre: Four changes to look forward to in the coming months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Elgin town centre: Four changes to look forward to in the coming months

This list will reveal what is happening in the Elgin town centre.

By Sean McAngus
Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The Elgin town centre continues to change.

It is fair to say it is easy to be nostalgic.

In March, we looked at five closed Elgin shops you missed.

Like everywhere, high streets and town centres have evolved as online shopping increases.

We have previously looked back at the Elgin town centre with nostalgia.

What is happening in the Elgin town centre?

In recent years, we have been documenting the changes in the Elgin town centre.

Like shop closures, new stores and much more.

Here are four of the developments you should keep your eye out for in Moray’s main town.

St Giles Church on Elgin High Street. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

New bar for Elgin High Street

Soon, Dean’s Of Elgin will open in the Elgin High Street Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A new cocktail and wine bar is coming to Elgin High Street.

Soon, Dean’s Of Elgin will open for business at 92E High Street.

Last May, we first revealed the plans in our weekly Moray planning roundup.

Our coverage revealing the plans for a new bar in Elgin town centre.

The building was previously home to a beauty salon.

It can be accessed via Fife Arms close to the heart of Elgin’s town centre.

Inside the new bar in the Elgin town centre. Image: Dean’s Of Elgin

Locals say the new business will bring positivity and employment to the Elgin town centre.

Address: 92E High Street, Elgin.

Gordon & MacPhail

<br />This picture shows the Gordon & MacPhail building currently being transformed into a tourist attraction. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Whisky specialists Gordon and MacPhail are currently undertaking a multimillion-pound makeover of their South Street shop.

The transformation will create a unique whisky experience. It will incorporate displays, tasting rooms and a liquid library of some of the world’s rarest whiskies.

Archive image of Gordon MacPhail Shop in Elgin.

Last December, we revealed the plans.

While work is ongoing, the firm has a pop-up shop on the Elgin High Street at the entrance to the St Giles Centre.

Our coverage as plans for the transformation of the South Street shop into whisky experience were revealed.

It is hoped once opened in 2024, the tourism experience will be a boost for the Elgin town centre.

Address: 58- 60 South Street, Elgin

Starbucks move into bigger premises

The new Elgin home for Starbucks. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Starbucks will soon call the former Burtons store their new home in Elgin.

The shop at 122 High Street was closed for good after owners Arcadia went into administration.

Work is well underway to transform the building. Image:  Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In March, we revealed the coffee giants wanted to move away from their current premises at 143 High Street.

The firm hopes the move will improve the visibility of the cafe to shoppers walking by on Elgin High Street.

I revealed the news of the coffee giants moving into bigger premises.  Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson

Work is well under way on the transformation.

Starbucks has been in their current premises for 14 years.

Here is a picture of the Starbuck's current home in Elgin at 143 High Street.
Starbucks’ current home in Elgin town centre.

What is the latest on Starbucks move?

They will close from Sunday at 6pm for two days.

On social media, they explained: “We will be closed for two days but stay tuned and we will update with the reopening date and time as soon as possible.

“Thank you for understanding and see you soon at 122 High Street for all your coffee needs and the banter.”

Elgin councillor Graham Leadbitter has previously welcomed the news.

He said: “It is very positive to see a larger retail unit being occupied and brought back into use after some time.”

Address: 122 High Street, Elgin

Cultural Quarter latest

Artist impression of revamped Elgin Town Hall.

Earlier this week, council officials revealed to us when they hope to begin work to transform two Elgin town centre buildings as part of the Cultural Quarter.

The £31 million project forms part of the Moray Growth Deal.

It includes plans to redevelop Elgin Town Hall, bring Grant Lodge back into use and leverage private investment into a possible hotel site which is still to be determined.

The local authority is hoping work will start to refurbish the Elgin Town Hall in 2025, Early 2026 is earmarked for the transformation of Grant Lodge.

Grant Lodge in Cooper Park in Elgin.

Elgin Cultural Quarter project manager Claire English said: “The next nine months will be crucial.

“Of course with work still to be done, this is just a guide target.”

The Future of Elgin

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by Karla Sinclair. Where to visit for food and drink if you're spending 12 hours in Elgin Picture shows; The Cocktail Joint, Elgin. Elgin. Supplied by Design Date; Unknown
The food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Elgin
Ruins of Duffdefiance.
Exploring the curious ruin of Duffdefiance and climbing Carn Mor in Strathdon
Mary Queen of Scots was fond of taking part in Royal Hunting. But at what cost to the "wild Scots" who accompanied her?Image: DCT Design/Shutterstock Date; Unknown
How Mary Queen of Scots fell in love with hunting in the Highlands —…
Rachel Corsie lines up as Scotland captain ahead of a match at Hampden.
Rachel Corsie: My delight at imminent Scotland Women return after missing last camp in…
A sculpture titled Hare Styles arrives at Stonehaven with project manager Teresa Bremner, right, and Fiona Fernie both of Clan.
What A Week: Prince William tackles homelessness and a hare hops down to harbour
Fraser Fifield
Aboyne piper Fraser Fifield's music has taken him all over the world - from…
Paul Breen
Brain aneurysm survivor's praise for NHS ahead of its milestone 75th anniversary
Kyles forward Scott Macdonald, left, with Connor MacGregor of Caberfeidh. Image: Neil Paterson
SHINTY SPOTLIGHT: 10 questions for Kyles Athletic forward Scott Macdonald
Harlaw Park. Aberdeenshire Shield final between Huntly and Banks o' Dee. Huntly's Alexander Thoirs celbrates his goal. CR0033660 16/02/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Huntly's Alex Thoirs honoured by testimonial recognition
The Ellon Gordon Cricket Club team that won the Scottish Section of the Village Trophy in 1973. From left to right: Ian Duncan, Malcolm Allanach, Terry Kennedy, Robbie Adams, Charlie Adams, Mitchell Stuart, Eric Thomson, Bill Borthwick (vice-captain), Geordie Mutch, Alan Middleton (captain), Ian Oxton (12th man), and Ean Mackie. Picture courtesy of Ean Mackie.
Fond recollections on 50th anniversary of Ellon cricketing success