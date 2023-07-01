Elgin town centre: Four changes to look forward to in the coming months

The Elgin town centre continues to change.

It is fair to say it is easy to be nostalgic.

In March, we looked at five closed Elgin shops you missed.

Like everywhere, high streets and town centres have evolved as online shopping increases.

What is happening in the Elgin town centre?

In recent years, we have been documenting the changes in the Elgin town centre.

Like shop closures, new stores and much more.

Here are four of the developments you should keep your eye out for in Moray’s main town.

New bar for Elgin High Street

A new cocktail and wine bar is coming to Elgin High Street.

Soon, Dean’s Of Elgin will open for business at 92E High Street.

Last May, we first revealed the plans in our weekly Moray planning roundup.

The building was previously home to a beauty salon.

It can be accessed via Fife Arms close to the heart of Elgin’s town centre.

Locals say the new business will bring positivity and employment to the Elgin town centre.

Address: 92E High Street, Elgin.

Gordon & MacPhail

Whisky specialists Gordon and MacPhail are currently undertaking a multimillion-pound makeover of their South Street shop.

The transformation will create a unique whisky experience. It will incorporate displays, tasting rooms and a liquid library of some of the world’s rarest whiskies.

Last December, we revealed the plans.

While work is ongoing, the firm has a pop-up shop on the Elgin High Street at the entrance to the St Giles Centre.

It is hoped once opened in 2024, the tourism experience will be a boost for the Elgin town centre.

Address: 58- 60 South Street, Elgin

Starbucks move into bigger premises

Starbucks will soon call the former Burtons store their new home in Elgin.

The shop at 122 High Street was closed for good after owners Arcadia went into administration.

In March, we revealed the coffee giants wanted to move away from their current premises at 143 High Street.

The firm hopes the move will improve the visibility of the cafe to shoppers walking by on Elgin High Street.

Work is well under way on the transformation.

Starbucks has been in their current premises for 14 years.

What is the latest on Starbucks move?

They will close from Sunday at 6pm for two days.

On social media, they explained: “We will be closed for two days but stay tuned and we will update with the reopening date and time as soon as possible.

“Thank you for understanding and see you soon at 122 High Street for all your coffee needs and the banter.”

Elgin councillor Graham Leadbitter has previously welcomed the news.

He said: “It is very positive to see a larger retail unit being occupied and brought back into use after some time.”

Address: 122 High Street, Elgin

Cultural Quarter latest

Earlier this week, council officials revealed to us when they hope to begin work to transform two Elgin town centre buildings as part of the Cultural Quarter.

The £31 million project forms part of the Moray Growth Deal.

It includes plans to redevelop Elgin Town Hall, bring Grant Lodge back into use and leverage private investment into a possible hotel site which is still to be determined.

The local authority is hoping work will start to refurbish the Elgin Town Hall in 2025, Early 2026 is earmarked for the transformation of Grant Lodge.

Elgin Cultural Quarter project manager Claire English said: “The next nine months will be crucial.

“Of course with work still to be done, this is just a guide target.”