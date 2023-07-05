Elgin Starbucks completes move to its new High Street home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Elgin Starbucks completes move to its new High Street home

Bosses say the move into bigger premises shows a commitment to Elgin High Street.

By Sean McAngus
Elgin Starbucks has a new home. Image: Sean McAngus/ DC Thomson
Elgin Starbucks has a new home. Image: Sean McAngus/ DC Thomson

Coffee giants Starbucks has opened up after completing its move to a bigger space in Elgin.

The former Burtons store at 122 High Street was closed for good after owners Arcadia went into administration.

Earlier this year, we revealed the coffee giants wanted to move away from their premises at 143 High Street.

Meanwhile in March, it emerged the firm would make the move in the summer.

We revealed the news of the coffee giants moving into bigger premises. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson

Now it is open for business.

Starbucks was in its previous premises for 14 years.

What’s different about it?

Bosses say the new premises will improve the visibility of the cafe to shoppers walking by on Elgin High Street.

There is also more space and 20 extra seats.

The store manager CJ Bowie has welcomed the new store.

He said: “The staff and customers deserved a new store.

Inside the new Starbucks. Image: Sean McAngus/ DC Thomson

“The staff have helped make this happen. The new premises are so nice and our customers are so happy with it.

“Visibility is key for our customers.

“The plans have been in the works for a year.

“This move into bigger premises shows our commitment to support the Elgin High Street.”

The Starbucks franchise company is Glasgow-based OCO Westend.

Staff inside new home for Elgin Starbucks. Image: Sean McAngus/ DC Thomson

It is the first relocation of a store for the firm who operates 20 Starbucks across Scotland.

Operations director Jolene Hamilton said: “We are excited for the team and our customers to open in our new Elgin home.

“Starbucks has been a hub for the Elgin community and we wanted to provide somewhere with more space, warm and welcoming.”

The Future of Elgin

More from Press and Journal

Former Aberdeen striker Bruce Anderson. Image: SNS.
Former Aberdeen striker Bruce Anderson in talks over move to Georgian top-flight
Breaking news.
Emergency services attend two-car crash near Carrbridge
Ross County midfielder Victor Loturi. Image: SNS
Ross County's Victor Loturi wins first Canada cap in crucial Gold Cup victory over…
Number 59 outside Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson.
Stagecoach cancels dozens of Aberdeen bus services due to driver shortage
Post Thumbnail
Vicki Butler-Henderson: Formula 1 can learn a thing or two from Wimbledon
Nespresso in Union Square will be closing due to the problem. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.
Nespresso kiosk in Aberdeen's Union Square forced to close due to antisocial youths
The entrance to Woodend Hospital in Aberdeen in 1948, just before the NHS was launched. Image: DC Thomson
NHS at 75: Hope and uncertainty in Aberdeen ahead of National Health Service launch…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0043663. Callum Law 27th June 2023. Full time result Buckie 3 Peterhead 2 Pictures taken at the pre-season friendly between Buckie Thistle and Peterhead today. Picture:Peterhead 3 Liam Morrison Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Andy Low pleased with summer additions as Liam Morrison joins Inverurie Locos
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Fishing trawler Altaire arrives in Lerwick Picture shows; Fishing trawler Altaire. Lerwick. Supplied by Calum Gray /Shetland News. Copyright on this material is licensed for single use only, on your agreement to pay a fee at or above NUJ rates. Date; 04/07/2023
Take a look inside Shetland fishing crew's 30% bigger boat
Dale Davidson. Image: DC Thomson
Man threatened to stab shop worker less than 24 hours after release from custody