Elgin Starbucks completes move to its new High Street home

Coffee giants Starbucks has opened up after completing its move to a bigger space in Elgin.

The former Burtons store at 122 High Street was closed for good after owners Arcadia went into administration.

Earlier this year, we revealed the coffee giants wanted to move away from their premises at 143 High Street.

Meanwhile in March, it emerged the firm would make the move in the summer.

Now it is open for business.

Starbucks was in its previous premises for 14 years.

What’s different about it?

Bosses say the new premises will improve the visibility of the cafe to shoppers walking by on Elgin High Street.

There is also more space and 20 extra seats.

The store manager CJ Bowie has welcomed the new store.

He said: “The staff and customers deserved a new store.

“The staff have helped make this happen. The new premises are so nice and our customers are so happy with it.

“Visibility is key for our customers.

“The plans have been in the works for a year.

“This move into bigger premises shows our commitment to support the Elgin High Street.”

The Starbucks franchise company is Glasgow-based OCO Westend.

It is the first relocation of a store for the firm who operates 20 Starbucks across Scotland.

Operations director Jolene Hamilton said: “We are excited for the team and our customers to open in our new Elgin home.

“Starbucks has been a hub for the Elgin community and we wanted to provide somewhere with more space, warm and welcoming.”