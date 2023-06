Emergency services including air ambulance were called out to a crash near Lhanbryde last night.

The incident occurred after 10pm on Friday June 23, and is understood to have involved a car and motorcycle.

Emergency services were called to scene on the A96 Elgin to Aberdeen road west of Lhanbryde, including an air ambulance which landed close to roadside.

Following the incident the A96 was closed to traffic westbound for around two hours, according to Traffic Scotland.

More to follow.