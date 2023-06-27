Moray’s care services going ‘back to basics’ to solve care package problems

Care services in Moray are having to go ‘back to basics’ to address problems with some packages for disabled adults.

That was the feeling expressed by Buckie councillor John Stuart at a meeting this week.

His comments came during discussions on an audit into aspects of self-directed support.

Its findings showed little evidence that social workers discussed care arrangements with clients or their families.

Back to basics

And in some cases there was no signed agreement between the council, the service user and care provider.

Also, documents concerning an individual’s care package was either not recorded or could not be found on Health and Social Care Moray’s database (HSCM).

Mr Stuart felt there was a lot of work to do around the core practices of self-directed support.

He said: “We seem to be back to basics again in terms of establishing information sessions for social workers and tri-party reviews.

“It’s quite concerning to think we’re back to that early planning stages.

“The first thing we should be looking at is supporting people’s choice, and that their control of support is in place.

“This is something that’s been around for approaching 10 years, and it feels like we’re starting back at the beginning again.”

Mr Stuart asked for more information on the 15-month time scale for improvements to be completed.

‘Significant’ work needed

But audit and risk manager Dafydd Lewis felt that question was best suited for those involved with social care.

However Mr Lewis did say he was concerned “significant” work needed to be carried out.

As no officers from HSCM attended the audit and scrutiny committee, chairman Graham Leadbitter pledged to raise issues with the chief officer.

But councillor for Elgin South John Divers called for relevant officers to attend future committee meetings.

He said: “We don’t have heads of service from self-directed support, who should have been here in my view to answer those questions.”

Self-directed support was brought in to give disabled people the same freedom and choices as others over their care.

That includes greater control over the support they want, where and when it is needed.

The audit centred on an option where clients take charge of available support on offer.

Heads of service need to answer questions

It also looks at another one where the local authority arranges care.

Costs for providing each of the options is £40 million and £17 million respectively.

Additionally, the audit recommends Moray Council reviews its day care service and considers introducing a charge.

No fee is paid at the moment.

Self-directed support

Recommendations include documenting discussions between social workers and service uses about their care needs, in keeping with regulations.

Also, officers will be reminded to update the health and social care database to make sure it is accurate.

And a new monitoring system will be put in place to ensure agreements between care providers, the council and clients are formalised.

All the recommendations have been accepted by managers.