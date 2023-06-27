Moray’s care services going ‘back to basics’ to solve care package problems

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Moray’s care services going ‘back to basics’ to solve care package problems

An audit into aspects of self-directed support showed little evidence that social workers discussed care arrangements with disabled clients or their families.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Buckie councillor John Stuart is concerned care services have to go 'back to basics' to address problems with self-directed support care packages. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Care services in Moray are having to go ‘back to basics’ to address problems with some packages for disabled adults.

That was the feeling expressed by Buckie councillor John Stuart at a meeting this week.

His comments came during discussions on an audit into aspects of self-directed support.

Its findings showed little evidence that social workers discussed care arrangements with clients or their families.

Back to basics

And in some cases there was no signed agreement between the council, the service user and care provider.

Also, documents concerning an individual’s care package was either not recorded or could not be found on Health and Social Care Moray’s database (HSCM).

Mr Stuart felt there was a lot of work to do around the core practices of self-directed support.

He said: “We seem to be back to basics again in terms of establishing information sessions for social workers and tri-party reviews.

Buckie councillor John Stuart. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“It’s quite concerning to think we’re back to that early planning stages.

“The first thing we should be looking at is supporting people’s choice, and that  their control of support is in place.

“This is something that’s been around for approaching 10 years, and it feels like we’re starting back at the beginning again.”

Mr Stuart asked for more information on the 15-month time scale for improvements to be completed.

‘Significant’ work needed

But audit and risk manager Dafydd Lewis felt that question was best suited for those involved with social care.

However Mr Lewis did say he was concerned “significant” work needed to be carried out.

As no officers from HSCM attended the audit and scrutiny committee, chairman Graham Leadbitter pledged to raise issues with the chief officer.

But councillor for Elgin South John Divers called for relevant officers to attend future committee meetings.

Elgin South councillor . Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He said: “We don’t have heads of service from self-directed support, who should have been here in my view to answer those questions.”

Self-directed support was brought in to give disabled people the same freedom and choices as others over their care.

That includes greater control over the support they want, where and when it is needed.

The audit centred on an option where clients take charge of available support on offer.

Heads of service need to answer questions

It also looks at another one where the local authority arranges care.

Costs for providing each of the options is £40 million and £17 million respectively.

Additionally, the audit recommends Moray Council reviews its day care service and considers introducing a charge.

No fee is paid at the moment.

Self-directed support

Recommendations include documenting discussions between social workers and service uses about their care needs, in keeping with regulations.

Also, officers will be reminded to update the health and social care database to make sure it is accurate.

And a new monitoring system will be put in place to ensure agreements between care providers, the council and clients are formalised.

All the recommendations have been accepted by managers.

