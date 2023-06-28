Council buses not a solution for patient transport in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Council buses not a solution for patient transport in Moray

Councillor John Cowe said the idea was 'quite ridiculous' during discussions on issues relating to the closure of Burghead and Hopeman GP surgeries.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Councillor John Cowe said it would be 'quite ridiculous' for the dial-a-bus service to be used for patient transport.
Councillor John Cowe said it would be 'quite ridiculous' for the dial-a-bus service to be used for patient transport.

Using Moray Council’s dial-a-bus service for patient transport is “quite ridiculous”.

That was the view from councillor John Cowe during discussions on issues relating to the closure of GP surgeries in Burghead and Hopeman.

Councillors Bridget Mustard and Neil Cameron called for support over community concerns around accessing health services in the area.

Members unanimously agreed for council leader Kathleen Robertson to write to Moray Integration Joint Board to arrange constructive discussions with campaigners and health services.

‘Quite ridiculous’

NHS Grampian will also be contacted to see if they are recruiting a GP for patients in those communities.

And while people can use the dial-a-bus to get them to and from appointments, members were keen to stress it is a council-run service.

The move came after two attempts to discuss the branch surgery closures – one by Mr Cameron and another by councillor Marc Macrae – failed to get before members.

Councillor for Bridget Mustard.

Mrs Mustard felt there was a problem using the council asset to support another public body to “transform their service”.

The councillor for Heldon and Laich added it would also incur a cost to the local authority.

Mr Cameron, who also represents the ward, welcomed the opportunity to back the move after being “denied” previously.

He said: “But this is not about my views, it’s the views of the people who put us here.”

Councillor Neil Cameron.

Elgin South councillor Graham Leadbitter felt it was “right and responsible” for councillors to express their views to the IJB.

Councillor for Heldon and Laich Mr Cowe felt it was “quite ridiculous” to expect the council to run patient transport for NHS Grampian.

He said: “It’s up to the health board to provide a suitable service for the people of Burghead, Hopeman, Roseisle and Duffus.

“It’s that simple.”

A final decision on the future of the branch surgeries will be decided by the IJB this week.

‘Denied’

Burghead and Hopeman clinics were shut at the beginning of the Covid pandemic in March 2020

However they did not reopen when restrictions ended.

Moray Coast practice in Lossiemouth used to run the Burghead and Hopeman surgeries.

But it is not prepared to staff them any more because of concerns for employee safety.

‘Right and responsible’

Also, the buildings do not comply with current health care standards.

The surgeries were open on a part-time basis and saw a combined total of 114 patients a week.

A public consultation on their future attracted more than 650 responses.

Around 75% of those taking part said they were against shutting them for good.

And over 80% felt the closures would have a negative impact on communities.

