Council buses not a solution for patient transport in Moray

Using Moray Council’s dial-a-bus service for patient transport is “quite ridiculous”.

That was the view from councillor John Cowe during discussions on issues relating to the closure of GP surgeries in Burghead and Hopeman.

Councillors Bridget Mustard and Neil Cameron called for support over community concerns around accessing health services in the area.

Members unanimously agreed for council leader Kathleen Robertson to write to Moray Integration Joint Board to arrange constructive discussions with campaigners and health services.

‘Quite ridiculous’

NHS Grampian will also be contacted to see if they are recruiting a GP for patients in those communities.

And while people can use the dial-a-bus to get them to and from appointments, members were keen to stress it is a council-run service.

The move came after two attempts to discuss the branch surgery closures – one by Mr Cameron and another by councillor Marc Macrae – failed to get before members.

Mrs Mustard felt there was a problem using the council asset to support another public body to “transform their service”.

The councillor for Heldon and Laich added it would also incur a cost to the local authority.

Mr Cameron, who also represents the ward, welcomed the opportunity to back the move after being “denied” previously.

He said: “But this is not about my views, it’s the views of the people who put us here.”

Elgin South councillor Graham Leadbitter felt it was “right and responsible” for councillors to express their views to the IJB.

Councillor for Heldon and Laich Mr Cowe felt it was “quite ridiculous” to expect the council to run patient transport for NHS Grampian.

He said: “It’s up to the health board to provide a suitable service for the people of Burghead, Hopeman, Roseisle and Duffus.

“It’s that simple.”

A final decision on the future of the branch surgeries will be decided by the IJB this week.

‘Denied’

Burghead and Hopeman clinics were shut at the beginning of the Covid pandemic in March 2020

However they did not reopen when restrictions ended.

Moray Coast practice in Lossiemouth used to run the Burghead and Hopeman surgeries.

But it is not prepared to staff them any more because of concerns for employee safety.

‘Right and responsible’

Also, the buildings do not comply with current health care standards.

The surgeries were open on a part-time basis and saw a combined total of 114 patients a week.

A public consultation on their future attracted more than 650 responses.

Around 75% of those taking part said they were against shutting them for good.

And over 80% felt the closures would have a negative impact on communities.