Home News Moray

Save our school staff protestors bring fight to Moray Council

Parents and children protested outside the local authority's headquarters ahead of a meeting of the full council.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Bringing their fight to Moray Council are save our school staff protestors, campaigning against cuts to school clerical workers jobs.
Campaigners calling for cuts to school office jobs to be scrapped brought their fight to Moray Council this week.

Campaigners calling for cuts to school office jobs to be scrapped brought their fight to Moray Council this week.

Parents and children protested outside the local authority’s headquarters on Wednesday ahead of a meeting of the full council.

The local authority is currently reviewing the primary and nursery school administration service.

It could result in some clerical assistants losing their jobs.

‘We’re not backing down’

And administrators are facing their hours being cut and their roles downgraded as part of the efficiencies exercise.

Some services could also be centralised.

Campaigners against the changes want office staff retained.

They say they are essential for pupil safety and the smooth running of their schools.

Cluny Primary School parent council member Sophie McWhirter helped organise the protest.

Cluny Primary parent council member and campaigner Sophie McWhirter.

She said: “We want Moray Council to take notice, and have our voices listened to.

“So far they’ve blocked our conversation which is why we’re demonstrating in public.

“The folk in the office are the first face children see when they come into school in the morning.

“That’s particularly important for children with additional support needs.

“And bear in mind 40% of children in our schools have additional support needs.

“We want Moray Council to see we’re not backing down.”

‘The heart of the school’

The campaigners already have 1,200 followers on their Facebook page Moray Community Voice.

Also an online petition has amassed 500 signatures so far, and paper copies are available to sign in outlets across Moray.

Wendy Clarihew is a member of Elgin’s East End Primary parent council. She felt office workers regularly went above and beyond their duties, often administrating pupils’ medication.

She said: “They are the contact between the school and the wider community, and they do so much.

The protest took place outside Moray Council headquarters.

“They keep things running, and without them things just wouldn’t get done.

“They really are the heart of the school.”

Carried out by officers under delegated powers, the staff consultation closed on 2 June.

Feedback from that will be collated and reviewed with the findings shared with staff after the summer holidays.

Public service union Unison has already raised concerns that the changes would mostly impact low paid workers, many of them women.

Campaigners against the cuts have held meetings to gather support against the cuts in Buckie and Elgin.

Their petition is expected to be presented to the council after the summer recess.

