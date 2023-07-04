Pub thug’s jail time cut by almost a year after she appeals prison sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Pub thug’s jail time cut by almost a year after she appeals prison sentence

Moray mum Kirstie Kelly was part of a violent gang of four attackers who assaulted customers and barmaids at two pubs in a north-east town.

By James Mulholland
Kirstie Kelly was locked up for her role in a series of brutal attacks at two pubs in Keith. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Kirstie Kelly was locked up for her role in a series of brutal attacks at two pubs in Keith. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook

A Moray mum who joined in a gang’s “vicious” attacks at two pubs in Keith has had her prison sentence shortened by 11 months on appeal.

Kirstie Kelly, 34, was given a 32-month sentence at Inverness Sheriff Court in April 2023 after she joined in the attacks in Keith.

Kelly, Debbie Baillie, 22, Anthony McPhee, 36, and Lee McPhee, 19, all went on the rampage on February 16 last year.

Sheriff Sara Matheson heard that there were five victims, including two women, in the Moray town’s Crown Inn and Commercial Hotel.

The court saw a CCTV camera recording of the attacks and the sheriff said she was shocked by the level of violence.

Video footage showed a barmaid getting pulled across the floor by her hair and another being dragged from behind her bar.

The sheriff also saw a customer being glassed, another being struck over the head by an electric heater and a fifth suffering repeated kicks, punches and stamps.

Debbie Baillie and Lee McPhee, Anthony McPhee (top right), and Kirstie Kelly (bottom right) have all been locked up over the series of assaults at two pubs in Keith. Images: Facebook

Depute fiscal Pauline Gair told the court the attacks began soon after the group entered the Crown Inn in Reidhaven Square.

She said that after walking into the pub Anthony McPhee began to talk with a man who was sitting at the bar, while the rest of the group went through to the pool room.

Mrs Gair said the conversation was “friendly at first, but then became increasingly hostile”.

Soon after this simultaneous attacks were launched on the 48-year-old customer and a female member of staff.

One victim suffered ‘fractured left eye socket and fractures to his cheekbone’

Kirstie Kelly, then seized the 54-year-old woman by the hair, pulling her out from behind the bar before repeatedly punching and kicking her.

Meanwhile, Anthony McPhee punched the male customer in the head, knocking him to the ground.

The man got up but went down again after repeated punches to the head and body.

Mrs Gair said: ”He held his head in his hands, at which point Anthony McPhee kicked him to the head.”

The court heard that when the man got up again, Lee McPhee glassed and punched him.

His attack was stopped by the two females and Anthony McPhee, who were seen on the CCTV to drag him away.

But Anthony McPhee then punched the man before Lee McPhee kicked him in the head.

He was left with a fractured left eye socket and fractures to his cheekbone.

The first attack happened at The Crown Inn, Keith. Image: Google Street View

After the attack the four left The Crown Inn and headed to the nearby Commercial Hotel on Mid Street.

The quartet were asked to leave by the barmaid but did not.

The McPhees repeatedly punched a seated customer twice in the head.

They then attacked another man by punching, kicking and head-butting him, before stamping on his head and body.

Lee McPhee ended the attack by hitting the victim over the head several times with an electric heater.

The attackers moved on to The Commercial Hotel. Image: Google Street View

During the fracas, the 27-year-old barmaid had attempted to call police on her phone.

But this was noticed by Kelly, who shouted at her to stop.

Kelly and Baillie then pulled the woman from behind the bar to the ground and repeatedly kicked her on the head and body. Lee McPhee also joined in the attack.

The woman was left with two bald patches, swelling to her head and bruising to her temple and forearm.

Judges ‘persuaded to discount’ prison sentence

Kelly, of Blackmuir Cottages, Keith, pled guilty to two charges of assault to injury.

The sentence given to Kelly was discounted.

She was told that if she had been found guilty after a trial, she would have been given 36 months imprisonment.

The revelation prompted her lawyers to appeal against their client’s sentence.

On Tuesday, defence advocate David Taylor told the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh that the sentence imposed on his client was excessive.

Judges Lord Pentland and Lord Boyd agreed with the submission.

Lord Boyd, who delivered the judgment, said that Sheriff Matheson was mistaken to have said Kelly would have been given three years if she had been found guilty following a trial.

“A starting point of three years was excessive,” Lord Boyd added. “We believe that an appropriate starting point would have been two years and we are persuaded to discount that to 21 months”.

For all the latest court cases in Inverness as well as crime and breaking incidents, join our new Facebook group.

Mums lose bid for freedom after horrific pub attacks

More from Press and Journal

Kirstie Kelly was locked up for her role in a series of brutal attacks at two pubs in Keith. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Chris Sole reckons Scotland are no longer shock troops after Zimbabwe win moves them…
Kirstie Kelly was locked up for her role in a series of brutal attacks at two pubs in Keith. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Man in dock over alleged stabbing in Aberdeen
Coastguard helicopter crews looking outside door over snowy Glencoe.
Emotional Glencoe hillwalker rescue to feature on Channel 5's Coastguard: Every Second Counts
Kirstie Kelly was locked up for her role in a series of brutal attacks at two pubs in Keith. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
'I miss my home and I miss my garden': Woman, 82, left homeless after…
Kirstie Kelly was locked up for her role in a series of brutal attacks at two pubs in Keith. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Sass and sauce were on the menu when Karen's Diner on Tour came to…
Kirstie Kelly was locked up for her role in a series of brutal attacks at two pubs in Keith. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Richard T Kelly: Aberdeen's complicated relationship with oil deserves to be thoroughly explored
Kirstie Kelly was locked up for her role in a series of brutal attacks at two pubs in Keith. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Alan Grant: Please, treasure every moment possible with your grandparents
Kirstie Kelly was locked up for her role in a series of brutal attacks at two pubs in Keith. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Holyrood 'looking forward' to working with Orkney Islands Council on developing its alternative governance…
Kirstie Kelly was locked up for her role in a series of brutal attacks at two pubs in Keith. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
New chief executive appointment sees Blythswood Care going back to its roots
Kirstie Kelly was locked up for her role in a series of brutal attacks at two pubs in Keith. Images: DC Thomson/Facebook
Jail for pair caught with drugs inside their bodies