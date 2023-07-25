Covid Remembrance project aims to reflect on pandemic in Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Covid Remembrance project aims to reflect on pandemic in Moray

Music and stories will be used to outline how the region was affected.

By Sean McAngus
Students reading in school
Lucie Treacher at Tomintoul Primary School.

It is hoped a series of pop-up events across Moray will bring people together to reflect on the pandemic.

Remembering Together Moray is a community project looking on Covid-19 through events, music, and stories.

It is part of Scotland’s Covid Community Memorial Programme, bringing people together who may still be struggling from the impact of the pandemic.

This is delivered by Greenspace Scotland and supported with Scottish Government funding.

At each location, there will be “immersive soundwalks” – a 20-minute sound collage played through headphones to foster reflection and remembrance.

It was devised by composer and sound artist Lucie Treacher.

Lucie Treacher, composer and sound artist pictured. Image: Graeme Roger

What is Remembering Together Moray?

Over the past year, Moray-based lead artists Graeme Roger (Wildbird) and Caroline Inckle (Studio Constella) have collaborated with numerous community groups, artists, and musicians to co-create event materials.

In a joint statement they said: “Working on the Remembering Together project as lead artists has been a privilege and a great responsibility, and we are very fortunate to be working with a group of artists who have the talent and experience to respond to this type of sensitive brief.

“The ethos of collaboration and co-creation, running through the project, has been really special to work with and has felt like an appropriate approach to working with such a unique collective experience.”

Graeme Roger was involved in the project.

They added: “Our aim is to create a space of collective reflection encompassing the individual and the shared experience, and this has come out of working with and responding to the lived experiences of people in Moray during a time when we have all been slowly coming to terms with the unfolding impacts of the pandemic.

“The project doesn’t try to reflect everyone’s Covid experience, but we hope that the work produced will provide a space of reflection which we can all relate to in some way.”

Moray Council, tsiMoray, UHI Moray, Findhorn Bay Arts, M:ADE (Moray Arts Development Engagement) and Moray Lieutenancy are the local project partners.

Caroline Inckle is hoping the project will provide a space of reflection which all can relate to in someway.

‘Fitting response’

Programme manager co-lead of Remembering Together, Carla Almeida said: “It has been wonderful to see how artists and creative producers have worked so sensitively, and with such care and empathy, in every part of Scotland to co-create memorial projects with communities.

“In Moray, the blending of north-east traditions with contemporary soundscapes, images and new writing is exceptionally moving, a fitting response to the lived experience of individuals, families and communities during the Covid pandemic.”

Lucie Treacher at Tomintoul Primary School. Image: Graeme Roger

When is it planned?

It is planned for three consecutive weekends from August 17 to September 3.

The sites include Aberlour, Forres, Tomintoul, Cullen, Hopeman, Keith, Elgin, Cabrach, Ben Rinnes and much more.

All soundwalks are free and tickets should  be booked in advance.

The Ben Rinnes and Elgin and Keith Tesco soundwalks will not be ticketed.

Click here to find out more and book a free ticket.

