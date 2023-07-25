Covid Remembrance project aims to reflect on pandemic in Moray

It is hoped a series of pop-up events across Moray will bring people together to reflect on the pandemic.

Remembering Together Moray is a community project looking on Covid-19 through events, music, and stories.

It is part of Scotland’s Covid Community Memorial Programme, bringing people together who may still be struggling from the impact of the pandemic.

This is delivered by Greenspace Scotland and supported with Scottish Government funding.

At each location, there will be “immersive soundwalks” – a 20-minute sound collage played through headphones to foster reflection and remembrance.

It was devised by composer and sound artist Lucie Treacher.

What is Remembering Together Moray?

Over the past year, Moray-based lead artists Graeme Roger (Wildbird) and Caroline Inckle (Studio Constella) have collaborated with numerous community groups, artists, and musicians to co-create event materials.

In a joint statement they said: “Working on the Remembering Together project as lead artists has been a privilege and a great responsibility, and we are very fortunate to be working with a group of artists who have the talent and experience to respond to this type of sensitive brief.

“The ethos of collaboration and co-creation, running through the project, has been really special to work with and has felt like an appropriate approach to working with such a unique collective experience.”

They added: “Our aim is to create a space of collective reflection encompassing the individual and the shared experience, and this has come out of working with and responding to the lived experiences of people in Moray during a time when we have all been slowly coming to terms with the unfolding impacts of the pandemic.

“The project doesn’t try to reflect everyone’s Covid experience, but we hope that the work produced will provide a space of reflection which we can all relate to in some way.”

Moray Council, tsiMoray, UHI Moray, Findhorn Bay Arts, M:ADE (Moray Arts Development Engagement) and Moray Lieutenancy are the local project partners.

‘Fitting response’

Programme manager co-lead of Remembering Together, Carla Almeida said: “It has been wonderful to see how artists and creative producers have worked so sensitively, and with such care and empathy, in every part of Scotland to co-create memorial projects with communities.

“In Moray, the blending of north-east traditions with contemporary soundscapes, images and new writing is exceptionally moving, a fitting response to the lived experience of individuals, families and communities during the Covid pandemic.”

When is it planned?

It is planned for three consecutive weekends from August 17 to September 3.

The sites include Aberlour, Forres, Tomintoul, Cullen, Hopeman, Keith, Elgin, Cabrach, Ben Rinnes and much more.

All soundwalks are free and tickets should be booked in advance.

The Ben Rinnes and Elgin and Keith Tesco soundwalks will not be ticketed.

Click here to find out more and book a free ticket.