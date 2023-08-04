Police launch manhunt to trace men ‘acting suspiciously’ in Elgin

Police have launched an investigation after two men were reported acting suspiciously in Elgin.

Officers descended upon the Moray town at around 9.45pm following concerns from residents in the Greenfield Circle area.

One eyewitness reported a large police presence in the residential area, as efforts to trace the pair got under way.

Personnel were seen searching gardens on nearby West Covesea road by torchlight.

Investigation launched to trace men

Police have confirmed the men were not traced but investigations into the incident are ongoing.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of two men acting suspiciously in the Greenfield Circle area of Elgin around 9.45 on Thursday, August 3.

“Officers attended and carried out a search but there was no trace of the men.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”