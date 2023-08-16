Developers reveal when new life could be given to Moray curling pond site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Developers reveal when new life could be given to Moray curling pond site

The site at Oldmills was home to Elgin Curling Club for more than 100 years.

By Sean McAngus
The former site of Elgin Curling Club's pond. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The former site of Elgin Curling Club's pond.

Developers have revealed when they hope to start work to breathe new life into a former Moray sporting venue.

In July 2020, we revealed Tulloch of Cummingston wanted to build new homes at the Oldmills site which was home to Elgin Curling Club for more than 100 years.

Earlier this year, planning chiefs granted permission for 12 luxury apartments to be built at the site.

The firm believe the development will provide “high quality new housing” in what is an “attractive” part of the town.

But they have now confirmed that it could be years before the plans come to fruition.

The former site of Elgin Curling Club’s pond that will be turned into luxury apartments. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

History of the former curling pond

The sport was played at the pond, when sub-zero temperatures were still common across the region.

But the site has fallen into disrepair ever since the club stopped playing there in the early 1970s.

They had a spell in Aviemore, but these days they play at Moray Leisure Centre.

Elgin Curling Club members at the Oldmill pond on February 12, 1902.

Elgin Curling Club is one of the oldest in the world, having been founded in 1850.

Rare is known about its early history as a result of a fire which destroyed nearly all the early pictures and memorabilia.

When is work expected to start?

Around four years ago, Elgin Curling Club approached the developers and entered an agreement to develop the site.

With planning permission in place now, locals are wondering when construction is expected to start on the site.

Former site of Elgin Curling Club’s pond that will be turned into luxury apartments. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Tulloch of Cummingston’s architectural technologist Blair Tulloch has revealed: “We do not have the site in our immediate plans, so will be a matter of years before works will commence.

“It could be at least two to three years. “Therefore it is a long-term project and it is a great location down near the river for housing.

“We niche in higher standard housing and allow clients to have involvement in the design.”

What are the apartments?

The apartments will be laid out in three centralised blocks in a traditional courtyard layout.

Each block will contain four apartments.

This drawing for the block of 12 apartments from 2020.

They have the following:

  • Apartments 1-4 will have three two-bedrooms and one single-bedroom home.
  • Apartments 5-8 will have three two-bedrooms and a three-bedroom apartment.
  • Apartments 9-12 will home three two-bedrooms and a single- bedroom property.

Residential parking will be provided within three garage blocks.

Meanwhile, visitor parking, including disabled parking, will be put centrally within the development.

Conversation