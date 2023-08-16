Developers reveal when new life could be given to Moray curling pond site

Developers have revealed when they hope to start work to breathe new life into a former Moray sporting venue.

In July 2020, we revealed Tulloch of Cummingston wanted to build new homes at the Oldmills site which was home to Elgin Curling Club for more than 100 years.

Earlier this year, planning chiefs granted permission for 12 luxury apartments to be built at the site.

The firm believe the development will provide “high quality new housing” in what is an “attractive” part of the town.

But they have now confirmed that it could be years before the plans come to fruition.

History of the former curling pond

The sport was played at the pond, when sub-zero temperatures were still common across the region.

But the site has fallen into disrepair ever since the club stopped playing there in the early 1970s.

They had a spell in Aviemore, but these days they play at Moray Leisure Centre.

Elgin Curling Club is one of the oldest in the world, having been founded in 1850.

Rare is known about its early history as a result of a fire which destroyed nearly all the early pictures and memorabilia.

When is work expected to start?

Around four years ago, Elgin Curling Club approached the developers and entered an agreement to develop the site.

With planning permission in place now, locals are wondering when construction is expected to start on the site.

Tulloch of Cummingston’s architectural technologist Blair Tulloch has revealed: “We do not have the site in our immediate plans, so will be a matter of years before works will commence.

“It could be at least two to three years. “Therefore it is a long-term project and it is a great location down near the river for housing.

“We niche in higher standard housing and allow clients to have involvement in the design.”

What are the apartments?

The apartments will be laid out in three centralised blocks in a traditional courtyard layout.

Each block will contain four apartments.

They have the following:

Apartments 1-4 will have three two-bedrooms and one single-bedroom home.

Apartments 5-8 will have three two-bedrooms and a three-bedroom apartment.

Apartments 9-12 will home three two-bedrooms and a single- bedroom property.

Residential parking will be provided within three garage blocks.

Meanwhile, visitor parking, including disabled parking, will be put centrally within the development.