Moray

Sinkhole appears on residential street in New Elgin

By Michelle Henderson

August 10 2023, 1.55pm

North Street has been closed by Moray Council due to a sinkhole. Image: David Mackay/ DC Thomson

A New Elgin road has been sealed off by Moray Council due to concerns about a sinkhole.

The sinkhole was discovered on North Street, prompting the closure of the residential road.

Cones and signs have been erected, blocking access to the Moray road between A941 Main Street and Bailies Drive.

Pictures taken at the scene show a black sinkhole on the road. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson.

It's unclear how long the road is likely to remain closed.

Moray Council have been approached for comment.

Pictures taken at the scene show a deep sinkhole in the middle of the carriageway.

A blue square has been spray painted by road maintainers to outline the affected area as cones and signs remain in place.

A section of the residential street has been closed as road maintainers work to repair the damage. Image: David Mackay/ DC Thomson.