What’s happening at The Granary? Popular Elgin pub undergoing major refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

What’s happening at The Granary? Popular Elgin pub undergoing major refurbishment

The Granary, on 14-18 Thunderton Place, is owned by Greene King.

By Sean McAngus
Granary in Elgin undergoing a major refurbishment. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Granary in Elgin undergoing a major refurbishment. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A popular Elgin pub is currently undergoing a major refurbishment.

Earlier this month, The Granary, on 14-18 Thunderton Place closed its doors to customers for work to start on the revamp.

The Greene King-owned venue is going through a six-figure overhaul.

It is hoped the pub will be reopened early next month with the new changes.

Granary in Elgin undergoing a major refurbishment. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What are the changes made to The Granary in Elgin?

Greene King is the country’s leading pub retailer and brewer, running over 1600 pubs, restaurants and hotels across England, Wales and Scotland.

This refurbishment comes as venues across the country are being freshen up.

Upstairs and downstairs areas are getting a full decoration, including new flooring and furniture, plus new toilets.

Meanwhile, all TVs and speakers will be upgraded and the creation of a new bar area upstairs and separate area for people to book.

Picture of inside the pub before the revamp got underway.

‘Can’t wait to show you’

It has been eight years since The Granary last had a refurbishment.

Bosses are looking forward to showing customers around a fresh looking building once they reopen.

Joiners working away at The Granary in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The pub is popular all week round from breakfast to lunch to dinner and weekend trade including their popular quiz nights.

Locals have welcomed the revamp and recalled when the building used to be home to empty shops before it was transformed into the pub.

A spokesman for The Granary said: “It’s amazing to see our pub undergoing a significant six-figure investment at the moment.

“We can’t wait to get back open again in September after these major refurbishment works are completed.

“There will also be lots of other changes to look out for and we can’t wait to show them to our community when we open our doors in September.”

The Future of Elgin

More from Moray

Susan Pollock and Paula Leask, stroke survivor from Elgin.
Elgin stroke survivor to take on daunting zipline challenge for charity
A96 crash near Fochabers.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash on the A96 near Fochabers
The A98 where the crash occurred. Image: Google Maps.
Person taken to hospital following one-car crash near Cullen
Moray Council reports could soon change. Image: Shutterstock
'We really need to modernise our language': No more Mrs and Miss in council…
Lightning strikes over the Vale of Belvoir, Leicestershire as the UK is now braced for torrential downpours and storms that will could cause flash flooding across large parts of the country. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday July 19, 2014. See PA story Weather Heat. Photo credit should read: Neil Squires/PA Wire
Thunderstorm warning for Aberdeenshire, Inverness and Moray: Where will worst of weather be?
Proposals have been displayed to residents, campaigners and councillors at an event in Aberlour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How one Speyside community is protecting itself against future flooding
Owners have appealed to have the decision to convert the Millie Bothy into a holiday home. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Millie Bothy owners appeal to Scottish Government for second time following rejected holiday home…
Former play equipment in Mannachie Park in Forres
What's your favourite? Forres residents asked to vote on Mannachie Park play area design
Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson believes joining the North East Population Health Alliance will help improve the lives of people living in the area. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
'Prevention not cure': Lessons learned from Covid pandemic will help new health partnership succeed
Hay bales on fire in a field with a fire engine stationed nearby.
Hay bales catch fire in dramatic blaze on Elgin farm

Conversation