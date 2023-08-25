What’s happening at The Granary? Popular Elgin pub undergoing major refurbishment

A popular Elgin pub is currently undergoing a major refurbishment.

Earlier this month, The Granary, on 14-18 Thunderton Place closed its doors to customers for work to start on the revamp.

The Greene King-owned venue is going through a six-figure overhaul.

It is hoped the pub will be reopened early next month with the new changes.

What are the changes made to The Granary in Elgin?

Greene King is the country’s leading pub retailer and brewer, running over 1600 pubs, restaurants and hotels across England, Wales and Scotland.

This refurbishment comes as venues across the country are being freshen up.

Upstairs and downstairs areas are getting a full decoration, including new flooring and furniture, plus new toilets.

Meanwhile, all TVs and speakers will be upgraded and the creation of a new bar area upstairs and separate area for people to book.

‘Can’t wait to show you’

It has been eight years since The Granary last had a refurbishment.

Bosses are looking forward to showing customers around a fresh looking building once they reopen.

The pub is popular all week round from breakfast to lunch to dinner and weekend trade including their popular quiz nights.

Locals have welcomed the revamp and recalled when the building used to be home to empty shops before it was transformed into the pub.

A spokesman for The Granary said: “It’s amazing to see our pub undergoing a significant six-figure investment at the moment.

“We can’t wait to get back open again in September after these major refurbishment works are completed.

“There will also be lots of other changes to look out for and we can’t wait to show them to our community when we open our doors in September.”