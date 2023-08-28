In full: The 22 venues in Moray taking part in Doors Open Day 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

In full: The 22 venues in Moray taking part in Doors Open Day 2023

A number of venues - from historic museums to a water buffalo farm - in Moray are ready to welcome visitors for Doors Open Day.

By Lottie Hood
Holy Trinity Scottish Episcopal Church 
The Holy Trinity Scottish Episcopal Church is open to the public for the festival. Image: Scottish Civic Trust

More than 20 historic and modern venues in Moray are opening their doors to welcome visitors as part of Scotland’s Doors Open Day 2023.

Visitors will have the chance to peak inside a range of venues in Moray for the free heritage festival, which takes place on September 23.

Venues taking part in this year’s event include a 40-acre water buffalo farm, a “rarely-seen” abbot’s house and ancient buildings that were used to secretly train priests.

A number of free tours are also available round The Macallan Estate, Covesea Lighthouse, Forres Tolbooth, and Gordon Castle Walled Garden. Pre-booking is required for these venues.

Thorabella Farm water buffalo
Thorabella Farm is open to visitors on the day. Image: Scottish Civic Trust

Council leader Kathleen Robertson said she hoped residents would take the chance to explore their local area.

She said: “Doors Open Day offers locals the chance to uncover new experiences, they can be tourists right on their own doorstep, and celebrate the stories that have helped to shape Moray.

“This is a great opportunity for us to go behind closed doors and learn about our history and heritage in a way that’s not usually accessible.”

Full list

Doors Open Day takes place in Moray on Saturday, September 23. To find book for any of the tours, click here.

