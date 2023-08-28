In full: The 22 venues in Moray taking part in Doors Open Day 2023

More than 20 historic and modern venues in Moray are opening their doors to welcome visitors as part of Scotland’s Doors Open Day 2023.

Visitors will have the chance to peak inside a range of venues in Moray for the free heritage festival, which takes place on September 23.

Venues taking part in this year’s event include a 40-acre water buffalo farm, a “rarely-seen” abbot’s house and ancient buildings that were used to secretly train priests.

A number of free tours are also available round The Macallan Estate, Covesea Lighthouse, Forres Tolbooth, and Gordon Castle Walled Garden. Pre-booking is required for these venues.

Council leader Kathleen Robertson said she hoped residents would take the chance to explore their local area.

She said: “Doors Open Day offers locals the chance to uncover new experiences, they can be tourists right on their own doorstep, and celebrate the stories that have helped to shape Moray.

“This is a great opportunity for us to go behind closed doors and learn about our history and heritage in a way that’s not usually accessible.”

Full list

Doors Open Day takes place in Moray on Saturday, September 23. To find book for any of the tours, click here.