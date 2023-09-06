More than 40 jobs to be cut after Findhorn Foundation cancels educational programmes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

More than 40 jobs to be cut after Findhorn Foundation cancels educational programmes

The foundation was originally created to run educational courses and workshops in 1972. 

By Lauren Taylor
An aerial view of the Findhorn Foundation and community. Image: Mark Richards / Findhorn Foundation
An aerial view of the Findhorn Foundation and community. Image: Mark Richards / Findhorn Foundation

Spiritual classes and workshops are to be cut following a “tough decision” resulting in 46 people losing their jobs at the Findhorn Foundation.

It was announced today that the foundation will wrap up the programmes on September 22 – after over 50 years of running.

Bosses also plan to wind down current operations from October 1, resulting in 46 job losses.

The Park at the Findhorn Foundation. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

The community is the UK’s biggest eco-village, while the foundation was originally created to run educational courses and workshops.

This comes after no other alternative was found during a collective consultation process looking at cost-cutting measures.

However, Terry Gilbey, chief executive of the Findhorn Foundation, reassured that the community, businesses and the visitors’ centre at the eco-village are all “thriving”.

He said: “This past week, we broke the news to our coworkers and shared the results of the redundancy consultation.

“Even though we’re hosting programmes until September 22, we’re actively planning for the future, committed to keeping our mission alive.

“We want to express our gratitude to our amazing community, our volunteers, coworkers, donors and supporters – and of course our incredible participants.

Signpost for the foundation. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson.

“All of you have been co-creators of this transformative learning centre that spans the globe and lives in the heart of everyone who has been touched by the work of the Findhorn Foundation.

He added: “The good news is that the community, businesses, and the visitors’ centre at Ecovillage Findhorn at The Park are thriving and that we’re actively planning for the future, determined to find new ways to serve our mission.”

Limited tickets are available for The Art of Facilitating
Transformational Fields training.

From a single caravan to 500 residents: Findhorn’s eco-spiritual village celebrates 60 years

Conversation