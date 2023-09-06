More than 40 jobs to be cut after Findhorn Foundation cancels educational programmes

Spiritual classes and workshops are to be cut following a “tough decision” resulting in 46 people losing their jobs at the Findhorn Foundation.

It was announced today that the foundation will wrap up the programmes on September 22 – after over 50 years of running.

Bosses also plan to wind down current operations from October 1, resulting in 46 job losses.

The community is the UK’s biggest eco-village, while the foundation was originally created to run educational courses and workshops.

This comes after no other alternative was found during a collective consultation process looking at cost-cutting measures.

However, Terry Gilbey, chief executive of the Findhorn Foundation, reassured that the community, businesses and the visitors’ centre at the eco-village are all “thriving”.

He said: “This past week, we broke the news to our coworkers and shared the results of the redundancy consultation.

“Even though we’re hosting programmes until September 22, we’re actively planning for the future, committed to keeping our mission alive.

“We want to express our gratitude to our amazing community, our volunteers, coworkers, donors and supporters – and of course our incredible participants.

“All of you have been co-creators of this transformative learning centre that spans the globe and lives in the heart of everyone who has been touched by the work of the Findhorn Foundation.

He added: “The good news is that the community, businesses, and the visitors’ centre at Ecovillage Findhorn at The Park are thriving and that we’re actively planning for the future, determined to find new ways to serve our mission.”

