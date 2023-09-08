Moray Council fails to issue bills for 1,200 disabled parking permits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Moray Council fails to issue bills for 1,200 disabled parking permits

It means there is a £24,000 shortfall in the local authority's coffers.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Moray Council failed to issue bills for 1,200 disabled parking permits over a two year period. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Moray Council failed to issue bills for 1,200 disabled parking permits over a two year period. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

A failure to issue bills for disabled parking permits has resulted in a £24,000 shortfall in Moray Council’s coffers.

No invoices were sent out for 1,200 blue badges applied for in 2020 and 2021.

The issue was discovered during an internal audit into the administration of the disabled parking scheme.

Investigations also found clients’ sensitive personal data was not held securely.

‘Matter of urgency’

And on top of the unissued bills, it was discovered some invoices were not sent out for several months after permits were delivered.

According to council regulations, bills should be raised within one month of people getting their blue badge.

In his report audit and risk manager Dafydd Lewis said the unpaid bills should be dealt with as a “matter of urgency”.

An increasing work load and challenges faced because of the Covid pandemic are reasons given for the failure.

Around 1,200 bills for disabled parking permits were not sent out. Image: Shutterstock

Work is under way to identify those who applied for their blue badges during the two year period. Bills will then be issued.

But that is not expected to be completed until the end of January next year.

Mr Lewis said: “Analysis of the financial management system noted a shortfall of approximately £24,000 in the income received compared to the blue badges issued.

“Further investigation noted that there were approximately 1,200 blue
badges provided to applicants in 2020 and 2021, where no invoices had been
issued.

£24k shortfall

“Explanation sought as to why no invoices had been raised revealed
this was due to workload issues and the extraordinary challenges faced by the
service during the pandemic.”

In the financial year 2022/23 Moray Council issued around 1,700 disabled parking permits, bringing in about £29,000.

In Scotland a blue badge costs £20 and is valid for up to three years.

Local authorities are responsible for administration and enforcement of the scheme.

However, the framework is set by Transport Scotland.

As well as urgent action on payment for permits issued in 2020 and 2021, secure filing cabinets will need to be purchased for the safekeeping of sensitive documents.

Recommendation include making sure invoices are sent out on time, and consideration given for blue badge fees to be paid on application.

There is also a call for a full review of the scheme, which has not been done for 10 years.

And that should include reference to who is responsible for investigating claims of misuse.

1,200 unsent bills

Management has agreed to all the recommendations and work is ongoing to improve procedures.

Members of the audit and scrutiny committee will discuss the findings at a meeting on Wednesday.

