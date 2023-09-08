Moray Council fails to issue bills for 1,200 disabled parking permits

A failure to issue bills for disabled parking permits has resulted in a £24,000 shortfall in Moray Council’s coffers.

No invoices were sent out for 1,200 blue badges applied for in 2020 and 2021.

The issue was discovered during an internal audit into the administration of the disabled parking scheme.

Investigations also found clients’ sensitive personal data was not held securely.

‘Matter of urgency’

And on top of the unissued bills, it was discovered some invoices were not sent out for several months after permits were delivered.

According to council regulations, bills should be raised within one month of people getting their blue badge.

In his report audit and risk manager Dafydd Lewis said the unpaid bills should be dealt with as a “matter of urgency”.

An increasing work load and challenges faced because of the Covid pandemic are reasons given for the failure.

Work is under way to identify those who applied for their blue badges during the two year period. Bills will then be issued.

But that is not expected to be completed until the end of January next year.

Mr Lewis said: “Analysis of the financial management system noted a shortfall of approximately £24,000 in the income received compared to the blue badges issued.

“Further investigation noted that there were approximately 1,200 blue

badges provided to applicants in 2020 and 2021, where no invoices had been

issued.

£24k shortfall

“Explanation sought as to why no invoices had been raised revealed

this was due to workload issues and the extraordinary challenges faced by the

service during the pandemic.”

In the financial year 2022/23 Moray Council issued around 1,700 disabled parking permits, bringing in about £29,000.

In Scotland a blue badge costs £20 and is valid for up to three years.

Local authorities are responsible for administration and enforcement of the scheme.

However, the framework is set by Transport Scotland.

As well as urgent action on payment for permits issued in 2020 and 2021, secure filing cabinets will need to be purchased for the safekeeping of sensitive documents.

Recommendation include making sure invoices are sent out on time, and consideration given for blue badge fees to be paid on application.

There is also a call for a full review of the scheme, which has not been done for 10 years.

And that should include reference to who is responsible for investigating claims of misuse.

1,200 unsent bills

Management has agreed to all the recommendations and work is ongoing to improve procedures.

Members of the audit and scrutiny committee will discuss the findings at a meeting on Wednesday.