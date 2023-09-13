‘It’s an unacceptable threat’: teaching and support staff protest against pay deal linked to redundancies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It’s an unacceptable threat’: teaching and support staff protest against pay deal linked to redundancies

EIS lecturers along with members of Unison protested outside Moray College in Elgin.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Lecturers and support staff take to the picket line outside Moray College in Elgin to protest against a pay offer linked to compulsory redundancies. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Lecturers and support staff take to the picket line outside Moray College in Elgin to protest against a pay offer linked to compulsory redundancies. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Teaching and support staff have taken to the picket lines to defend “the future of college education in Scotland”.

EIS lecturers along with members of Unison protested outside Moray College in Elgin on Wednesday.

As well as concerns over a pay offer linked to compulsory redundancies, strikers are worried about the underfunding of colleges across the country.

Protesters feel the further education sector is being hit hard with courses being cut, with the impact on college students greater than those in higher education.

‘Unsustainable’

Unison national branch secretary Chris Greenshields said College Employers Scotland had been wasted time with no meaningful negotiations.

Discussions usually take place in September last year, but nothing came forward until May.

And the pay deal was conditional on accepting compulsory redundancies.

Mr Greenshields said: “That’s not an offer, it’s a threat. It’s an unacceptable threat.

“We’re looking for a fair pay offer, but that can’t be linked to compulsory redundancies.”

EIS and Unison members take to the picket line outside Moray College UHI. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He criticised education ministers and the First Minister for not doing anything to help the situation.

Mr Greenshields said: “Graeme Dey, Jenny Gilruth and Humza Yousaf have been sitting on their hands.”

And he condemned college leaders for giving themselves “huge” pay rises while expanding their management teams.

EIS branch secretary for Moray College UHI Catriona McBain laid blame with the Scottish Government.

Underfunding of colleges across Scotland

She said: “All colleges went to the Scottish parliament to protest to against what is the destruction of further education in this country.

“Audit Scotland spoke out to say that cuts have caused an 8.5% reduction in funding going to Scottish colleges, which is unsustainable.

“We were offered 3.3% for this year and 4.5% for last year – that’s below the public sector average.

“And that’s on the basis we’re expected to accept 400 compulsory redundancies.

Strikers in Elgin joined others at colleges across Scotland protesting against a pay offer linked to compulsory job losses. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“This is not purely about pay, but the future of college education in Scotland.

“And it’s an attack on working class education.”

Previously Gavin Donoghue, director of College Employers Scotland, said they had provided a “full and final” pay offer to the unions.

He added it would provide an average pay rise of 8% for lecturers and an average of 11%, for support staff

For support staff earning less than £25,000, the average increase would be over 14%.

For lecturers at the start of the pay scale, the increase would be around 10% to an initial salary of almost £39,000 a year.

Further strikes are expected in the coming weeks.

Conversation