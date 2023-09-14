Popular Forres takeaway Speedy Pepper open for business in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Popular Forres takeaway Speedy Pepper open for business in Elgin

Last October, the plans first surfaced for the takeaway.

By Sean McAngus
The owners of a Forres takeaway have opened up new premises in Elgin.

Speedy Pepper, which serves food such as kebabs, burgers and munchy boxes, already has premises on 143 High Street in Forres.

Last October, we revealed the firm’s bosses wanted to transform a former convenience store and barber shop at Pinefield Crescent, Elgin into a takeaway.

Earlier this year, planning officials approved the expansion plans.

Former convenience store and barber shop at Pinefield Crescent, Elgin before its transformation.

Speedy Pepper expansion

Now they are open for business.

According to the building warrant, the refurbishment of the building cost £35,000.

It is fresh life for the building which has laid empty for a while.

Moray Coast Architectural Consultants represented the business throughout the planning process.

Work included the formation of a dry food store, plant room, customer area and preparation and wash up area.

Meanwhile items including a double pizza oven, large fridge, stainless steel worktop and compartment freezer have been installed at the premises.

Speedy Pepper opening hours

Opening hours for the takeaway are Monday to Saturday from noon to 11pm.

On Sundays, they operate from 3pm to 10pm.

‘Prayers answered’

A Forres takeaway is expanding to Elgin 👀

Posted by The Press and Journal on Monday, 17 April 2023

The news has been widely welcomed.

Our story about the plans being approved for the new takeaway was read by thousands of people.

Some of the food on offer.

Charlene Johnston said: ” Yeah can’t wait. Speedy Pepper is moving our way.”

Pauline Arbuthnot added: “All your prayers answered.”

Sara Parsons was delighted to see Speedy Pepper coming to Elgin.

She added: “Its one of things I miss since leaving Forres.”

All the latest Moray planning news

Conversation