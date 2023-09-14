Popular Forres takeaway Speedy Pepper open for business in Elgin

The owners of a Forres takeaway have opened up new premises in Elgin.

Speedy Pepper, which serves food such as kebabs, burgers and munchy boxes, already has premises on 143 High Street in Forres.

Last October, we revealed the firm’s bosses wanted to transform a former convenience store and barber shop at Pinefield Crescent, Elgin into a takeaway.

Earlier this year, planning officials approved the expansion plans.

Speedy Pepper expansion

Now they are open for business.

According to the building warrant, the refurbishment of the building cost £35,000.

It is fresh life for the building which has laid empty for a while.

Moray Coast Architectural Consultants represented the business throughout the planning process.

Work included the formation of a dry food store, plant room, customer area and preparation and wash up area.

Meanwhile items including a double pizza oven, large fridge, stainless steel worktop and compartment freezer have been installed at the premises.

Speedy Pepper opening hours

Opening hours for the takeaway are Monday to Saturday from noon to 11pm.

On Sundays, they operate from 3pm to 10pm.

‘Prayers answered’

A Forres takeaway is expanding to Elgin 👀 Posted by The Press and Journal on Monday, 17 April 2023

The news has been widely welcomed.

Our story about the plans being approved for the new takeaway was read by thousands of people.

Charlene Johnston said: ” Yeah can’t wait. Speedy Pepper is moving our way.”

Pauline Arbuthnot added: “All your prayers answered.”

Sara Parsons was delighted to see Speedy Pepper coming to Elgin.

She added: “Its one of things I miss since leaving Forres.”