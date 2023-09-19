Part of A95 in Moray shut in both directions due to two-vehicle collision

Part of the major A95 road in Moray has been forced to close in both directions due to a serious collision involving a car and a van.

The incident, which happened at about 2pm near Ballindalloch, has resulted in the route being closed between the Speyside village and Marypark.

Three fire appliances attended the incident from Aviemore, Carrbridge and Rothes, where they made the scene safe, whilst a Helimed 79 helicopter was also called upon.

Crews left at 2.56pm, with police still in attendance.

Traffic Scotland has urged motorists to follow the signed diversion route and said they should be aware of possible delays to journey times.