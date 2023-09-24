Changes to Elgin’s Maryhill Group medical practice, new life for disused Alves church and repairs for Pittendreich bridge struck by lorry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Changes to Elgin’s Maryhill Group medical practice, new life for disused Alves church and repairs for Pittendreich bridge struck by lorry

The latest Moray planning round-up is here.

By Sean McAngus
Maryhill Group Practice in Elgin.

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

This week’s instalment features new life being given to a former church.

It is bad news for the owner of Seaview Caravan Park as his plans to give a pub a new purpose was refused.

A bridge could be brought back into full use after being damaged by a lorry.

First, let’s take a look at plans to make changes at Maryhill Group Practice.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: Changes to Elgin Health Centre

Maryhill Group Practice.

NHS Grampian wants to make changes to Maryhill Group Practice in Elgin.

They wish to rearrange the internal floor plan areas for support team members required for post Covid-19 working.

Plans also include the creation of two consulting rooms within external enclosed courtyard area at the health centre on Elgin High Street.

MRT Architects is representing NHS Grampian in the application.

SUBMITTED: Repairs to Pittendreich Bridge

Pittendreich Bridge near Elgin. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Repairs could be made to Pittendreich Bridge.

The local authority bosses want to rebuild the damaged wall of the Category B listed structure using the displaced stones.

If any stones are unsuitable, a similar alternative will be sourced.

Pittendreich Bridge was hit by a lorry causing around £80,000 of damage. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Earlier this year, the bridge on the B9010 road to Dallas was hit by a lorry causing significant damage.

In May, councillors agreed to use £80,000 from council reserves to pay for the repairs.

The proposed work will bring the structure back into full use.

It currently has a set of  temporary traffic lights on it and temporary barriers in place where the wall should be.

The Pittendreich Bridge, on the B9010. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

APPROVED: New life for former church

Billy Wilson has been given the go-ahead to give new life to a former church.

Last December, we reported on his plans to transform the Alves Old Parish Church into a four-bedroom property.

The church closed in the early 1930s.

Former Alves Old Parish Church. Image: Google

The building has been on the Buildings at Risk Register for a while.

The church located between Elgin and Forres is currently boarded up to protect the structure against vandalism and weather.

The roof has been maintained against water ingress but is in poor condition.

Most of the inside walls, windows and features are damaged.

How will Alves Old Parish Church be transformed into a new home?

Moray planning bosses have now cleared the way for the transformation of the church.

They say the plans “will not have a detrimental impact” on the character or special historic interest of the listed building.

The new single family home will include four bedrooms, a movie room, an open plan living/ dining room, a shower room and a study.

Drawing impression of new home. Image: Mantilla Home Design

 

 

Drawing impression of church to be turned into home. Image: Mantilla Home Design

REFUSED: From pub to holiday lets

The Old Stable Bar at Seaview Caravan Park in Kinloss was built around 1870.

It’s most recent use was a lounge bar for the park on Findhorn Road.

It is not known when this use was ended.

Seaview Caravan Park

Earlier this year, agent William MacDonald submitted plans on behalf of owner Duncan Brown to turn the bar into three holiday let apartments.

It was proposed each apartment would have its own external entrance, two bedrooms with en-suites, a bathroom, a kitchen and living area.

Seven car parking spaces were earmarked for the development.

Duncan Brown, owner of Seaview Caravan Park pictured.

Flooding fears

Planning officials have refused planning permission for the transformation.

In line with SEPA guidance, they say the new purpose would increase risk to people through coastal flooding.

Meanwhile, there is no safe access and exit in a flood event – because the public road used to access the site is also at flood risk.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk

All the latest Moray planning news

