Changes to Elgin’s Maryhill Group medical practice, new life for disused Alves church and repairs for Pittendreich bridge struck by lorry

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

This week’s instalment features new life being given to a former church.

It is bad news for the owner of Seaview Caravan Park as his plans to give a pub a new purpose was refused.

A bridge could be brought back into full use after being damaged by a lorry.

First, let’s take a look at plans to make changes at Maryhill Group Practice.

Learn more about each of these applications below.

SUBMITTED: Changes to Elgin Health Centre

NHS Grampian wants to make changes to Maryhill Group Practice in Elgin.

They wish to rearrange the internal floor plan areas for support team members required for post Covid-19 working.

Plans also include the creation of two consulting rooms within external enclosed courtyard area at the health centre on Elgin High Street.

MRT Architects is representing NHS Grampian in the application.

SUBMITTED: Repairs to Pittendreich Bridge

Repairs could be made to Pittendreich Bridge.

The local authority bosses want to rebuild the damaged wall of the Category B listed structure using the displaced stones.

If any stones are unsuitable, a similar alternative will be sourced.

Earlier this year, the bridge on the B9010 road to Dallas was hit by a lorry causing significant damage.

In May, councillors agreed to use £80,000 from council reserves to pay for the repairs.

The proposed work will bring the structure back into full use.

It currently has a set of temporary traffic lights on it and temporary barriers in place where the wall should be.

APPROVED: New life for former church

Billy Wilson has been given the go-ahead to give new life to a former church.

Last December, we reported on his plans to transform the Alves Old Parish Church into a four-bedroom property.

The church closed in the early 1930s.

The building has been on the Buildings at Risk Register for a while.

The church located between Elgin and Forres is currently boarded up to protect the structure against vandalism and weather.

The roof has been maintained against water ingress but is in poor condition.

Most of the inside walls, windows and features are damaged.

How will Alves Old Parish Church be transformed into a new home?

Moray planning bosses have now cleared the way for the transformation of the church.

They say the plans “will not have a detrimental impact” on the character or special historic interest of the listed building.

The new single family home will include four bedrooms, a movie room, an open plan living/ dining room, a shower room and a study.

REFUSED: From pub to holiday lets

The Old Stable Bar at Seaview Caravan Park in Kinloss was built around 1870.

It’s most recent use was a lounge bar for the park on Findhorn Road.

It is not known when this use was ended.

Earlier this year, agent William MacDonald submitted plans on behalf of owner Duncan Brown to turn the bar into three holiday let apartments.

It was proposed each apartment would have its own external entrance, two bedrooms with en-suites, a bathroom, a kitchen and living area.

Seven car parking spaces were earmarked for the development.

Flooding fears

Planning officials have refused planning permission for the transformation.

In line with SEPA guidance, they say the new purpose would increase risk to people through coastal flooding.

Meanwhile, there is no safe access and exit in a flood event – because the public road used to access the site is also at flood risk.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk