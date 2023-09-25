Asylum seekers should be allowed to get jobs, says Moray councillor

Moray Council is being asked to back a campaign to allow asylum seekers to work.

Elgin North councillor Jérémie Fernandes wants the local authority to support the Lift the Ban campaign.

It is being run by the charity Refugee Action that believes working is a fundamental human right.

Mr Fernandes will put forward a motion on the issue at a meeting of the full council this week.

He is calling for asylum seekers waiting longer than six months for their claim to be resolved, to be able to work.

Fundamental human right

He is also asking council leader Kathleen Robertson to write to the UK Government calling for a change to legislation banning asylum seekers getting paid employment.

Mr Fernandes said: “People seeking protection in the UK should be able to work and make the most of their potential. And to provide for themselves and their families, similar to Ukrainian refugees who do already have the right to work.

“Restrictions on right to work can lead to extremely poor mental health outcomes and waste of potentially invaluable talents and skills, both for the local economy and wider society.”

The motion is seconded by Elgin South councillor Graham Leadbitter.

There are currently 50 asylum seekers housed in the Eight Acres Hotel in Elgin.

While they can undertake volunteering tasks, they are not allowed to get paid jobs.

Being unable to find suitably qualified staff is listed as a very high risk for the council, and could stop the local authority fulfilling its duties.

Mental health issues

Jobs that are particularly difficult to fill include those for vehicle technicians, care employees, teachers and clerical staff.

The Lift the Ban campaign is support by other local authorities including Glasgow City Council.

Figures from Refugee action show that 94% of asylum seekers want to work.

And if they were allowed to get jobs the benefit to the UK economy would be £333 million a year.

The issue will be discussed at a meeting on Wednesday.