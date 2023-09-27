Plans for outdoor gym area in Buckie’s community orchard axed

A charity that helps people live their lives to the full has scrapped plans to create an outdoor gym in Buckie.

In July, we first revealed Blackwood Homes and Care’s plans to establish the facility.

It was planned in the community orchard next to Queen Street and behind Buckie High School.

The charity was founded in 1972 by Dr Margaret Blackwood.

What were the plans?

The charity’s plans were part of the Peoplehood project.

Launched in April 2021, Peoplehood is designed to improve people’s everyday lives and make a positive impact.

It is a trailblazing healthy-ageing scheme funded by Innovate UK.

In Buckie, it has delivered projects including a bike club and table tennis clubs.

Sustaining Physical Activity Lead Vivienne McNiven was hoping the outdoor gym area would deliver long term benefits.

Here is what was planned for the outdoor gym area:

Table tennis tables

Boccia pitch

Air walker

Benches

Strength and balance posts

Tarmac path for strength and balance work

Why have plans for the Buckie outdoor gym area been axed?

Now the plans for the Buckie outdoor gym aren’t going ahead.

Peoplehood Programme Manager Lindley Kirkpatrick revealed: “We’ve made the difficult decision to halt our plan for the creation of an outdoor gym in Buckie due to unexpected delays in planning permission.

“The delays have made it unfeasible to install the equipment and gather sufficient information for evaluation before the Peoplehood funding deadline in March 2024.”

BIKE CLUB | Exciting news for all the cycling enthusiasts in the Buckie area! Peoplehood launched the Buckie Bike Club… Posted by Peoplehood on Monday, 27 March 2023

‘Lasting legacy’

He hopes adding more adapted bikes to the bike library will cement a lasting legacy in the Moray town.

He added: “But we’re excited to announce a new initiative that will bring more adapted bikes to our popular bike library in Buckie.

“The adapted bikes will remain a fixture in the bike library, ensuring a lasting legacy even after the Peoplehood programme funding concludes.

“The bike libraries are well-received by our members and play a vital role in promoting healthy and active lifestyles.”

What did locals think of the plans for the gym area?

There had been four letters of support and three objections.

Some people thought it was a good idea. It was highlighted as a place for local teenagers to go and be active.

Others raised fears over the space getting vandalised.

Meanwhile, Martin Stuart noted there is a “fab” outdoor gym in the park behind Longmore Hall in Keith.

Earlier this month, we revealed how alternative locations were suggested for the gym.