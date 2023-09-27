Plans for outdoor gym area in Buckie’s community orchard axed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Plans for outdoor gym area in Buckie’s community orchard axed

It was hoped it would have given locals access to an outdoor physical activity and social space.

By Sean McAngus
Plans for outdoor gym area axed in Buckie.
Plans for outdoor gym area axed in Buckie.

A charity that helps people live their lives to the full has scrapped plans to create an outdoor gym in Buckie.

In July, we first revealed Blackwood Homes and Care’s plans to establish the facility.

It was planned in the community orchard next to Queen Street and behind Buckie High School.

The charity was founded in 1972 by Dr Margaret Blackwood.

What were the plans?

Our coverage when the plans were first revealed.

The charity’s plans were part of the Peoplehood project.

Launched in April 2021, Peoplehood is designed to improve people’s everyday lives and make a positive impact.

It is a trailblazing healthy-ageing scheme funded by Innovate UK.

In Buckie, it has delivered projects including a bike club and table tennis clubs.

Plans for outdoor gym area in Buckie’s community orchard.

Sustaining Physical Activity Lead Vivienne McNiven was hoping the outdoor gym area would deliver long term benefits.

Here is what was planned for the outdoor gym area:

  • Table tennis tables
  • Boccia pitch
  • Air walker
  • Benches
  • Strength and balance posts
  • Tarmac path for strength and balance work
What the table tennis tables could have look like.

Why have plans for the Buckie outdoor gym area been axed?

The community orchard.

Now the plans for the Buckie outdoor gym aren’t going ahead.

Peoplehood Programme Manager Lindley Kirkpatrick revealed: “We’ve made the difficult decision to halt our plan for the creation of an outdoor gym in Buckie due to unexpected delays in planning permission.

“The delays have made it unfeasible to install the equipment and gather sufficient information for evaluation before the Peoplehood funding deadline in March 2024.”

BIKE CLUB | Exciting news for all the cycling enthusiasts in the Buckie area! Peoplehood launched the Buckie Bike Club…

Posted by Peoplehood on Monday, 27 March 2023

‘Lasting legacy’

He hopes adding more adapted bikes to the bike library will cement a lasting legacy in the Moray town.

He added: “But we’re excited to announce a new initiative that will bring more adapted bikes to our popular bike library in Buckie.

“The adapted bikes will remain a fixture in the bike library, ensuring a lasting legacy even after the Peoplehood programme funding concludes.

“The bike libraries are well-received by our members and play a vital role in promoting healthy and active lifestyles.”

What did locals think of the plans for the gym area?

There had been four letters of support and three objections.

Some people thought it was a good idea. It was highlighted as a place for local teenagers to go and be active.

Others raised fears over the space getting vandalised.

Meanwhile, Martin Stuart noted there is a “fab” outdoor gym in the park behind Longmore Hall in Keith.

Earlier this month, we revealed how alternative locations were suggested for the gym.

All the latest Moray planning news

More from Moray

To go with story by Jenni Gee. Upton had extreme pornography featuring dogs Picture shows; Michael Upton. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 26/09/2023
Moray man's sick video stash was 'foul stuff', says sheriff
Glen Wilcox outside Elgin Sheriff Court.
Keith domestic abuser back in court for breaching court order yet again
James McLean appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Driving ban for Keith man who caused Boxing Day crash
Silhouetted angler on River Spey casting a line.
Fears River Spey users are being kept in dark without more sewage monitoring after…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Kennth Hird had sick images and videos of children and sent some to other people Picture shows; Kennth Hird. Outside Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2023
Twisted paedophile caught with indecent images featuring dogs avoids jail
Exterior view of Forres Academy.
Forres school buildings ranked against each other as Moray Council begins consultation on future…
Demonstrators lining the streets in Fochabers with purple and green Unison flags flying.
Moray school strikes: 'We have tables thrown at us, we're spat and sworn at…
Boddam Lighthouse in Aberdeenshire is set to be hit by stong winds and rain.
How Storm Agnes will affect your area as flood alerts issued amid 80mph wind…
Yvonne Murray and Louise McBride outside the Lossie Community Hub.
Dark abandoned theatre in Lossiemouth given new light by childcare group
Port Ellen 40-year-old single malt whisky.
Ultra-rare whiskies: Yours for £35,000 (The Glenlivet) and £5,700 (Port Ellen)

Conversation