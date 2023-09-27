Elgin parking charge doubles – with an end to the 50p minimum – as councillors overturn previous decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Elgin parking charge doubles – with an end to the 50p minimum – as councillors overturn previous decision

Earlier this month the economic development committee agreed not to raise the £1 daily fee at low turnover parking areas, including Lossie Green and Lossie Wynd.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Fees will rise at low turnover carpark in Elgin. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Fees will rise at low turnover carpark in Elgin. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A decision not to increase parking charges in some Elgin car parks has been overturned.

Earlier this month the economic development committee agreed not to raise the £1 daily fee at low turnover parking areas, including Lossie Green and Lossie Wynd.

But at full council on Wednesday members voted by 15 to seven to double the charge to £2.

There were two abstentions.

Elgin is the only town in Moray where there are fees for parking.

‘An absolute bargain’

Council leader Kathleen Robertson put forward recommendations including  increasing fees at the low turnover car parks.

Ms Robertson called Elgin’s charges “an absolute bargain” after being charged more then £20 to park in Edinburgh.

However Elgin South Labour councillor John Divers said: “I’m sure the car parking charges in Forres, Buckie and Keith are a bargain for them.”

He also asked if the Tory group had been “whipped” on the issue.

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It was Conservative councillor for Elgin North Amber Dunbar who called for the £2 charge at low turnover car parks to be scrapped at the previous meeting.

And she was seconded by her party colleague for Elgin South Peter Bloomfield.

Mr Robertson told him there was no such arrangement.

Mr Divers proposed the £2 charge be dropped.

And he highlighted parking problems in streets near Elgin railway station since a £2 charge was introduced there.

Fees rise at low turnover car parks

Mr Divers also criticised the report for not tackling illegal parking problems in the town centre.

But he lost the vote.

Head of environment and commercial services Nicola Moss told the meeting the fees were “well due a review”.

There has not been an increase in parking charges since 2018.

The rise will take in an estimated £250,000 a year for the council.

Elgin South councillor John Divers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Other changes include dropping the 50p parking rate for 30 minutes and the £1.50 charge for up to an hour.

It will be replaced with a £1 fee for up to 60 minutes.

All the other fees will remain the same.

The council will carry out a review of disabled parking as well as provision for parent and child bays in Elgin town centre.

Traffic management measures around the High Street will be looked at before the Poundland building refurbishment is completed

Car park fees ‘well due a review’

It is surrounded by scaffolding blocking vehicle access to North Street, with traffic diverted up Batchen Street.

Work on the building is expected to be completed in spring next year.

At the moment Elgin is the only town in the area where there are parking charges.

However deputy chief executive Rhona Gunn previously said introducing fees elsewhere is something officers are looking at.

For more Elgin updates and news join our local Facebook group.

More from Moray

Elgin North councilor Jérémie Fernandes had his motion supporting a campaign to allow asylum seekers to work thrown out on procedural grounds.
Moray Council: Move to back asylum seekers' right to work thrown out
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Upton had extreme pornography featuring dogs Picture shows; Michael Upton. Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 26/09/2023
Moray man's sick video stash was 'foul stuff', says sheriff
Glen Wilcox outside Elgin Sheriff Court.
Keith domestic abuser back in court for breaching court order yet again
Plans for outdoor gym area axed in Buckie.
Plans for outdoor gym area in Buckie's community orchard axed
James McLean appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson
Driving ban for Keith man who caused Boxing Day crash
Silhouetted angler on River Spey casting a line.
Fears River Spey users are being kept in dark without more sewage monitoring after…
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Kennth Hird had sick images and videos of children and sent some to other people Picture shows; Kennth Hird. Outside Inverness Justice Centre. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2023
Twisted paedophile caught with indecent images featuring dogs avoids jail
Exterior view of Forres Academy.
Forres school buildings ranked against each other as Moray Council begins consultation on future…
Demonstrators lining the streets in Fochabers with purple and green Unison flags flying.
Moray school strikes: 'We have tables thrown at us, we're spat and sworn at…
Boddam Lighthouse in Aberdeenshire is set to be hit by stong winds and rain.
How Storm Agnes will affect your area as flood alerts issued amid 80mph wind…

Conversation