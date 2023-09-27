Elgin parking charge doubles – with an end to the 50p minimum – as councillors overturn previous decision

A decision not to increase parking charges in some Elgin car parks has been overturned.

Earlier this month the economic development committee agreed not to raise the £1 daily fee at low turnover parking areas, including Lossie Green and Lossie Wynd.

But at full council on Wednesday members voted by 15 to seven to double the charge to £2.

There were two abstentions.

Elgin is the only town in Moray where there are fees for parking.

‘An absolute bargain’

Council leader Kathleen Robertson put forward recommendations including increasing fees at the low turnover car parks.

Ms Robertson called Elgin’s charges “an absolute bargain” after being charged more then £20 to park in Edinburgh.

However Elgin South Labour councillor John Divers said: “I’m sure the car parking charges in Forres, Buckie and Keith are a bargain for them.”

He also asked if the Tory group had been “whipped” on the issue.

It was Conservative councillor for Elgin North Amber Dunbar who called for the £2 charge at low turnover car parks to be scrapped at the previous meeting.

And she was seconded by her party colleague for Elgin South Peter Bloomfield.

Mr Robertson told him there was no such arrangement.

Mr Divers proposed the £2 charge be dropped.

And he highlighted parking problems in streets near Elgin railway station since a £2 charge was introduced there.

Fees rise at low turnover car parks

Mr Divers also criticised the report for not tackling illegal parking problems in the town centre.

But he lost the vote.

Head of environment and commercial services Nicola Moss told the meeting the fees were “well due a review”.

There has not been an increase in parking charges since 2018.

The rise will take in an estimated £250,000 a year for the council.

Other changes include dropping the 50p parking rate for 30 minutes and the £1.50 charge for up to an hour.

It will be replaced with a £1 fee for up to 60 minutes.

All the other fees will remain the same.

The council will carry out a review of disabled parking as well as provision for parent and child bays in Elgin town centre.

Traffic management measures around the High Street will be looked at before the Poundland building refurbishment is completed

Car park fees ‘well due a review’

It is surrounded by scaffolding blocking vehicle access to North Street, with traffic diverted up Batchen Street.

Work on the building is expected to be completed in spring next year.

At the moment Elgin is the only town in the area where there are parking charges.

However deputy chief executive Rhona Gunn previously said introducing fees elsewhere is something officers are looking at.

