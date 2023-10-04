Race against time to secure wind farm cash to save Cloddach Bridge from permanent closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Race against time to secure wind farm cash to save Cloddach Bridge from permanent closure

Hopes have been pinned on a new funding application with a decision due to be made in weeks.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Orange barriers block access to the road bridge.
Only cyclists and pedestrians can currently cross the Cloddach Bridge. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Extra time has been given to find the money needed to repair the Cloddach Bridge near Elgin.

The local community is pinning their hopes on wind farm cash.

The crossing over the River Lossie south of the town was closed to traffic in February 2022 after being used by vehicles heavier than safety restrictions.

Hopes for repairs to the bridge or a replacement were raised when the UK Government offered £1.5 million towards the project.

The money will only pay for about half the bill with no indication initially of where the rest would come from.

Moray Council was expected to rule out spending any more money on the bridge as the deadline to use the government cash gets closer.

However, an extension has now been granted as the community pins its hopes on saving the Cloddach Bridge on securing money from a wind farm fund.

Extra time for Cloddach Bridge community

Moray Council was only granted permission to push back the deadline to use the UK Government cash late on October 3.

It means officials now have until June next year to submit a business case for repairing or replacing the crossing, which remains open to only pedestrians and cyclists.

Any hopes in saving the Cloddach Bridge, which was built in 1905, now rest on Heldon Community Council’s application for money from Fred. Olsen Renewables’ fund from its Rothes wind farm.

Looking up at Cloddach Bridge from River Lossie with graffiti on supporting pillar.
The Cloddach Bridge provides a route into Elgin from the south of the town. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A decision is expected to be made about their application on October 17 with councillors due to reconvene the following week to decide whether to continue efforts to use the

Council leader Kathleen Robertson said talks were also continuing with both UK and Scottish governments about securing more investment.

She added: “Making a decision now pre-empts any decision made against the community council being able to achieve funding.

“Therefore Heldon Community Council has requested in the strongest possible terms to give them this extension.”

Concerns were raised by council officers the extension could lead to “compressions and compromises” in drawing up plans to repair or replace the bridge.

Has Cloddach Bridge skipped the queue for repairs?

Moray Council has classed Cloddach as “standard-low” in its bridge prioritision list.

Concerns persist that the crossing has jumped up the queue in getting attention after getting a mention in Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s budget speech.

Earlier this year the council set aside £1.5 million for the project to match the UK Government’s support, but stressed that it was not a commitment to spend the money.

Looking up at red sign saying "Cloddach Bridge closed ahead".
Motorists have been forced to take diversions due to the closure. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Buckie SNP councillor John Stuart feared the council’s finances would be stretched by finding the £187,000 needed for a business case for the bridge, which wouldn’t be covered by the UK Government.

And SNP group co-leader Graham Leadbitter raised concerns about the council’s priorities being set by the UK Government.

He said: “We are essentially dancing on the head of a pin because the chancellor stood up and said there would be £1.5 million to fix the bridge.

“Given the financial circumstances we are in, I do find it a bit difficult we are being dictated to.”

