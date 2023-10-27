New home for construction firm at Elgin Business Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

New home for construction firm at Elgin Business Park

The company was founded in 1987.

By Sean McAngus
Drawing impression of Russell Construction's new home.
Drawing impression of Russell Construction's new home.

A Elgin family-run construction firm will be moving to out-of-town premises.

Russell Construction will build their new home in Elgin Business Park.

It will replace their Elgin town centre base.

A building warrant has been lodged with planning chiefs for the work.

Why do Russell Construction want to move to Elgin Business Park?

Russell Construction’s current home on Moycroft Road.

The firm’s current Elgin base is at Moycroft Road.

Bosses believe their continued expansion means change is needed.

The brand new building at Elgin Business Park will include a new workshop for Russell Construction and a showroom for the company’s Speyside Stoves division.

Drawing impression of Russell Construction’s new home.

New home at Elgin Business Park will be ‘useful’

Russell Construction was established in 1987 in Elgin.

It started as a small joinery business in Moray.

Over the years, the business has grown by expanding into a building division which includes new builds, extensions, specialised timber manufacturing and much more.

Russell Construction managing director Grant Russell explained: “We have outgrown our current home at Moycroft Road.

“At the moment, we are split over three sites.

“The masterplan has always been to bring everything under one roof.

“We chose Elgin Business Park due to the space and location opposite the petrol station which will give us more visibility.”

When do Russell Construction hope to start to build their new base?

He has revealed when he hopes for construction to starts on their new base.

He added: “We are looking for construction to start on the new premises in the first quarter of next year. ”

What is the business park?

Elgin Business Park, Barmuckity, on the east side of Elgin.

The £12million Elgin Business Park is backed by Highlands and Islands Enterprise. It is next to the A96 Aberdeen road on the eastern approach to the town.

The park was launched amid concerns about a lack of space for businesses in Moray to expand. It was also hoped it would attract new firms to the region.

We have previously revealed MacGregor Industrial Supplies were building a new branch at the park amid expansion plans.

Meanwhile, accountants Johnston Carmichael are set to build a new single-storey office at the business park.

Got a story?

If you have a Moray story that needs to be told, get in touch by emailing sean.mcangus@ajl.co.uk or by calling 07813 400566.

