New home for construction firm at Elgin Business Park

A Elgin family-run construction firm will be moving to out-of-town premises.

Russell Construction will build their new home in Elgin Business Park.

It will replace their Elgin town centre base.

A building warrant has been lodged with planning chiefs for the work.

Why do Russell Construction want to move to Elgin Business Park?

The firm’s current Elgin base is at Moycroft Road.

Bosses believe their continued expansion means change is needed.

The brand new building at Elgin Business Park will include a new workshop for Russell Construction and a showroom for the company’s Speyside Stoves division.

New home at Elgin Business Park will be ‘useful’

Russell Construction was established in 1987 in Elgin.

It started as a small joinery business in Moray.

Over the years, the business has grown by expanding into a building division which includes new builds, extensions, specialised timber manufacturing and much more.

Russell Construction managing director Grant Russell explained: “We have outgrown our current home at Moycroft Road.

“At the moment, we are split over three sites.

“The masterplan has always been to bring everything under one roof.

“We chose Elgin Business Park due to the space and location opposite the petrol station which will give us more visibility.”

When do Russell Construction hope to start to build their new base?

He has revealed when he hopes for construction to starts on their new base.

He added: “We are looking for construction to start on the new premises in the first quarter of next year. ”

What is the business park?

The £12million Elgin Business Park is backed by Highlands and Islands Enterprise. It is next to the A96 Aberdeen road on the eastern approach to the town.

The park was launched amid concerns about a lack of space for businesses in Moray to expand. It was also hoped it would attract new firms to the region.

We have previously revealed MacGregor Industrial Supplies were building a new branch at the park amid expansion plans.

Meanwhile, accountants Johnston Carmichael are set to build a new single-storey office at the business park.

