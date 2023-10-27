Moray garden waste collections to go up by 39% next year to help close huge budget gap

Garden waste permits in Moray are to go up in price by a massive 39% next year as the council tries to close a £15 million budget gap.

Homes paid £36 to have their brown bins collected from the kerbside this year.

Now it has been confirmed that garden waste permits for households in Moray will cost £50 next year.

The increase takes the fee above the £47.75 currently charged by Highland Council and the £30 Aberdeen City Council charges for two permits.

Moray Council says the increase was agreed after a budget cuts survey, where 60% of the 1,500 respondents said they were willing to see an increase to the charge.

Council leader Kathleen Robertson said: “We’ve been saying for some time now that next year we’re facing the toughest budget setting challenge we’ve seen for many years.

“While I was pleased we were able to support reduction in the charge for garden waste permits this year to explore if there would be an increase in uptake, unfortunately there was no evidence of this.

“It’s simply not possible to continue to deliver the same level of service without an increase next year. In the same way that household costs have risen, so have our operating costs.”

More budget cuts confirmed by Moray Council

Moray Council needs to save £15 million over the next two years to balance its budget.

Today the authority also confirmed other cuts with decisions to date closing the gap by £2.7 million.

Increase to burials cost to make service self-sufficient to generate £165,000.

Withdrawing from the school catering Food for Life scheme, which certifies fresh, local and sustainable meals, to save £70,000.

Dynamic pricing in schools to respond to market trends while keeping school meals in cost allowance to generate £5,000.

Reducing street light maintenance to save £25,000 in first year.

Other budget cuts yet to be announced remain under discussion, which could lead to a reduction of 24 posts.

A consultation is currently ongoing with staff with decisions due to be made in December.