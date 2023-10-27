Moray garden waste collections to go up by 39% next year to help close huge budget gap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Moray garden waste collections to go up by 39% next year to help close huge budget gap

The council needs to save £15 million over the next two years.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Brown bin with lid open.
Brown bin costs collection costs were introduced in Moray in 2018. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Garden waste permits in Moray are to go up in price by a massive 39% next year as the council tries to close a £15 million budget gap.

Homes paid £36 to have their brown bins collected from the kerbside this year.

Now it has been confirmed that garden waste permits for households in Moray will cost £50 next year.

The increase takes the fee above the £47.75 currently charged by Highland Council and the £30 Aberdeen City Council charges for two permits.

Moray Council says the increase was agreed after a budget cuts survey, where 60% of the 1,500 respondents said they were willing to see an increase to the charge.

Council leader Kathleen Robertson said: “We’ve been saying for some time now that next year we’re facing the toughest budget setting challenge we’ve seen for many years.

Profile photo of Kathleen Robertson smiling at camera.
Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“While I was pleased we were able to support reduction in the charge for garden waste permits this year to explore if there would be an increase in uptake, unfortunately there was no evidence of this.

“It’s simply not possible to continue to deliver the same level of service without an increase next year. In the same way that household costs have risen, so have our operating costs.”

More budget cuts confirmed by Moray Council

Moray Council needs to save £15 million over the next two years to balance its budget.

Today the authority also confirmed other cuts with decisions to date closing the gap by £2.7 million.

  • Increase to burials cost to make service self-sufficient to generate £165,000.
  • Withdrawing from the school catering Food for Life scheme, which certifies fresh, local and sustainable meals, to save £70,000.
  • Dynamic pricing in schools to respond to market trends while keeping school meals in cost allowance to generate £5,000.
  • Reducing street light maintenance to save £25,000 in first year.

Other budget cuts yet to be announced remain under discussion, which could lead to a reduction of 24 posts.

A consultation is currently ongoing with staff with decisions due to be made in December.

The 3 reasons why Moray homes are the best at recycling in Scotland

Conversation