‘We lost an absolute gent’: Friends and family pay tribute to Elgin dad Ian ‘Dink’ Cameron

Elgin father-of-one, Ian Cameron, is being remembered by those who knew him as a “true gent” following his sudden death.

Known to everyone as Dink, 58-year-old Ian was reported missing to police at the weekend following concerns for his welfare.

In the early hours of Monday morning, officers stood down search efforts as the body of a man was recovered from the River Lossie.

Tributes pour in from loved ones

As news of his shock passing circulates, tributes have been pouring in from his devastated friends and family.

Ian’s wife Rosemary Cameron took to social media to say she was missing her “sidekick” as she thanked everyone for their kind birthday wishes.

She wrote: “Just jumping on to say thank you for birthday wishes it’s been a strange day missing my sidekick and fellow bampot all the more, Kyle and I are just loving all the photos and messages and flowers; just so much love for him, it is just fantastic and helps some broken hearts.

“Gone but never to be forgotten.”

Her post came just two days after she confirmed her husband’s death.

He leaves behind a son named Kyle.

Burghead Loyal Rangers Supporters Club devastated

As well as being a devoted husband and father, Mr Cameron was a loyal supporter of Rangers Football Club and a proud member of Burghead Loyal Rangers Supporters Club.

Close friend and fellow supporter, who goes by the name of Cruuicky online, shared a series of images with Mr Cameron saying his death has left with a “big hole” in his life.

He wrote: “Big hole has been tane out of me and our whole club. Absolutely devastating news that we lost an absolute gent, a legend; what a character he was.

“One of my closest pals on the Burghead Loyal Rangers Supporters Club. Never let me down and looked after everyone.

‘You will never be forgotten’

“Fly high pal. You will never be forgotten.”

Friends of Mr Cameron have also taken to social media to relay their condolences to his family and share their fond memories of him.

Joyce Fleet described him as a “gentleman.”

She wrote: “We are both lost for words today! Our hearts go out to you Rosie and Kyle. lan was a gentleman. Many European games we have travelled too with Ian. Take care.”

James Greenwood added: “Absolutely devastated. A true legend of a man. Sorely missed by many. So sorry.”