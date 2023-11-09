‘We lost an absolute gent’: Friends and family pay tribute to Elgin dad Ian ‘Dink’ Cameron

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

‘We lost an absolute gent’: Friends and family pay tribute to Elgin dad Ian ‘Dink’ Cameron

The 58-year-old was reported missing to police at the weekend; just days before his body was recovered from the River Lossie.

By Michelle Henderson
Ian Cameron pictures wearing a blue hat and blue sun glasses at the beach with a white dog in the background.
Tributes have been pouring in from Mr Cameron's devastated friends and family following news of his death. Image: Ian Cameron.

Elgin father-of-one, Ian Cameron, is being remembered by those who knew him as a “true gent” following his sudden death.

Known to everyone as Dink, 58-year-old Ian was reported missing to police at the weekend following concerns for his welfare.

In the early hours of Monday morning, officers stood down search efforts as the body of a man was recovered from the River Lossie.

Tributes pour in from loved ones

As news of his shock passing circulates, tributes have been pouring in from his devastated friends and family.

Ian’s wife Rosemary Cameron took to social media to say she was missing her “sidekick” as she thanked everyone for their kind birthday wishes.

Ian Cameron was reported missing from his home at the weekend; just days before his body was recovered from the River Lossie.

She wrote: “Just jumping on to say thank you for birthday wishes it’s been a strange day missing my sidekick and fellow bampot all the more, Kyle and I are just loving all the photos and messages and flowers; just so much love for him, it is just fantastic and helps some broken hearts.

“Gone but never to be forgotten.”

Her post came just two days after she confirmed her husband’s death.

He leaves behind a son named Kyle.

Burghead Loyal Rangers Supporters Club devastated

As well as being a devoted husband and father, Mr Cameron was a loyal supporter of Rangers Football Club and a proud member of Burghead Loyal Rangers Supporters Club.

Close friend and fellow supporter, who goes by the name of Cruuicky online, shared a series of images with Mr Cameron saying his death has left with a “big hole” in his life.

He wrote: “Big hole has been tane out of me and our whole club. Absolutely devastating news that we lost an absolute gent, a legend; what a character he was.

Ian Cameron pictured with fellow members of the Burghead Loyal Rangers Supporters Club.

“One of my closest pals on the Burghead Loyal Rangers Supporters Club. Never let me down and looked after everyone.

‘You will never be forgotten’

“Fly high pal. You will never be forgotten.”

Friends of Mr Cameron have also taken to social media to relay their condolences to his family and share their fond memories of him.

Joyce Fleet described him as a “gentleman.”

She wrote: “We are both lost for words today! Our hearts go out to you Rosie and Kyle. lan was a gentleman. Many European games we have travelled too with Ian. Take care.”

James Greenwood added: “Absolutely devastated. A true legend of a man. Sorely missed by many. So sorry.”

