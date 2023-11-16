Final report on Moray Council’s purchase of unused Aberlour nursery cabins will be discussed next week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Final report on Moray Council’s purchase of unused Aberlour nursery cabins will be discussed next week

In February, councillors called for an investigation after the temporary units were bought for £235,000 without following proper procedures.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
A final report on the purchase of unused temporary cabins that were supposed to house children from Aberlour Primary School nursery will be discussed next week. Image: Moray Council
A final report on the purchase of unused temporary cabins that were supposed to house children from Aberlour Primary School nursery will be discussed next week. Image: Moray Council

A final report into the purchase of two nursery cabins that were never used will go before Moray councillors next week.

In February members called for an investigation after the temporary units were bought for £235,000.

It found an unauthorised payment of more then £117,000 was made for them without the knowledge of Moray Council’s chief financial officer, breaking procurement rules.

And it recommended they should be sold “as a matter of urgency”.

Unauthorised payment

The cabins were supposed to house nursery children based at Aberlour Primary School during a £1m refurbishment.

But the units were never used for that purpose. They are currently advertised for sale on Moray Council’s website.

A report before the audit and scrutiny committee next Wednesday shows all recommendations from the investigation have been implemented.

They include reminding staff of procurement regulations and that any advanced payments need to be cleared with the chief financial officer.

The cabins are advertised for sale on Moray Council’s website.

In his report audit and risk manager Dafydd Lewis said: “The agreed scope for the audit was to review the reporting arrangements and compliance with financial regulations, procurement guidelines and the conditions of the contract for the refurbishment of the Aberlour early years learning and childcare premises.”

Whoever buys the cabins will have to collect them from a depot in Kintore, Aberdeenshire.

And as they are flat packed they will have to put them together too.

As well as the cost of the cabins the council spent £2,000 having replacement doors for the nursery delivered to Keith.

£1 million nursery refurbishment

And the local authority is paying £90 a week to have the units stored at a site in Kintore.

It was proposed to put one of the cabins in the grounds of Aberlour Primary and the other at nearby Speyside High School.

But concerns were raised over the close proximity of the unit to the car park at the secondary.

And plans to move the Aberlour nursery children into yurts next to the cemetery in the village were also thrown out.

Aberlour Primary nursery pupils have moved back in following a major refurbishmant. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Instead the youngsters and staff relocated to rooms in Speyside High School in August to allow work to start.

They moved back into the refurbished nursery this week.

Work on the building was supposed to begin in August 2020.

Conversation