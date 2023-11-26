Changes at Decora in Elgin given the go-ahead and Moray Crematorium reveal expansion plans

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

Moray Golf Club has been the go-ahead to demolish their shop to make way for a new one.

Meanwhile, Moray Crematorium has revealed expansion plans to improve their facilities.

But we start with Decora in Elgin getting permission to make changes at their popular store.

APPROVED: Changes at Decora in Elgin

Last month, we revealed Decora wanted to convert a storage area at their Elgin store into an additional shop floor area.

According to a building warrant, work was going to cost around £35,000.

Now a month later, planning chiefs have given the popular Elgin business the go-ahead to carry out the work.

Grant And Geoghegan Limited represented the business in the planning process.

According to the Visit Scotland website, Decora is “Scotland’s largest independent shopping experience” for your home.

It also has the Millers Cafe.

SUBMITTED: Extension plans for Moray Crematorium

Moray Crematorium at Broadley has revealed expansion plans.

The business just outside Buckie believes changes would allow for increased capacity and business growth.

WD Harley is representing the business in the application.

What are the changes at Moray Crematorium?

They want to build a new single-storey, standalone building to become the office for administration staff.

Meanwhile, the current office will be turned into an improved area for family members to wait before services.

This new use will require no changes to the building fabric.

Also a new filtration system will be installed at the site owned by Dignity Funerals to meet upcoming legislation changes.

Finally, a symmetrical steel framed and clad building will be used for storage.

APPROVED: End of an era for Moray Golf Club shop

In 1978, the Moray Golf Club’s current shop was built.

It has shown signs of decay in recent years.

In September, the club on Stotfield Road in Lossiemouth was granted permission to tear down the shop and replace it with a single storey new shop.

Two months on, a building warrant has been approved for the work.

According to the warrant, the work will cost around £87,000.

CM Designs has representing them through planning.

Moray Golf Club Vice Captain Chris Pastakia previously said the course is aiming to open the new club shop next year.

He said: “We run the Moray Open every year which has been a prestigious tournament for over 100 years.

“The aim is to open the new pro shop next year in time for the competition.”

