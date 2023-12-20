Battery storage system near Elgin given the green light

Moray councillors have granted planning permission for a 30 megawatt battery storage system on the outskirts of Elgin.

However, concerns were raised that the lack of a blast wall may cause problems for future developments on neighbouring sites.

Apatura Energy put forward the proposal for the plant to the north of the town on the east of the A941 road to Lossiemouth.

The site covers an area of 0.65 hectares and is currently occupied by a

vacant storage shed and grassland.

No blast wall

No objections were received on the proposal.

Although the facility is on the outskirts of Elgin, it falls into the Fochabers Lhanbryde ward.

At a meeting of the planning committee this week, Keith and Cullen councillor Theresa Coull asked if a blast wall would be included in the plan.

However she was advised there was no requirement for one to be installed at the moment.

Elgin South councillor John Divers said: “It concerns me that we may risk future development either side of this if we don’t have something like that.”

He was told a blast wall would only be required if residential properties were next to the site.

The development includes 12 battery storage containers, transformers,

inverters, control room and a substation.

There will also be three parking bays.

Emergency response plan

Trees and hedges will be planted along the northern boundary, with an area of woodland to the south.

And the site will be surrounded by a mix of security and acoustic fencing.

Permission will last for 40 years from the date it connects to the grid.

As the battery storage system is considered a major development, it came before members in May as proposal of application notice.

At that time members raised concerns over the risk of fire and explosions.

Councillor for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt asked a condition be included requiring the applicant to consult with the fire and rescue service over their emergency response plans before the site is operational.

He said: “I think that will give members in the chamber here and the public a bit more confidence in this type of facility.”

Members unanimously approved planning permission for the development along with conditions.