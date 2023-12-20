Battery storage system near Elgin given the green light

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Battery storage system near Elgin given the green light

However, concerns were raised that the lack of a blast wall may cause problems for future developments on neighbouring sites.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Councillors have given planning permission for a battery storage system to the east of the A941 road to Lossiemouth on the outskirts of Elgin.
Moray councillors have granted planning permission for a 30 megawatt battery storage system on the outskirts of Elgin.

Apatura Energy put forward the proposal for the plant to the north of the town on the east of the A941 road to Lossiemouth.

The site covers an area of 0.65 hectares and is currently occupied by a
vacant storage shed and grassland.

No blast wall

No objections were received on the proposal.

Although the facility is on the outskirts of Elgin, it falls into the Fochabers Lhanbryde ward.

At a meeting of the planning committee this week, Keith and Cullen councillor Theresa Coull asked if a blast wall would be included in the plan.

However she was advised there was no requirement for one to be installed at the moment.

Elgin South councillor John Divers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Elgin South councillor John Divers said: “It concerns me that we may risk future development either side of this if we don’t have something like that.”

He was told a blast wall would only be required if residential properties were next to the site.

The development includes 12 battery storage containers, transformers,
inverters, control room and a substation.

There will also be three parking bays.

Emergency response plan

Trees and hedges will be planted along the northern boundary, with an area of woodland to the south.

And the site will be surrounded by a mix of security and acoustic fencing.

Permission will last for 40 years from the date it connects to the grid.

As the battery storage system is considered a major development, it came before members in May as proposal of application notice.

Keith and Cullen councillor Donald Gatt.

At that time members raised concerns over the risk of fire and explosions.

Councillor for Keith and Cullen Donald Gatt asked a condition be included requiring the applicant to consult with  the fire and rescue service over their emergency response plans before the site is operational.

He said: “I think that will give members in the chamber here and the public a bit more confidence in this type of facility.”

Members unanimously approved planning permission for the development along with conditions.

