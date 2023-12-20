How a ‘chance conversation’ saved wood from old Lossiemouth bridge from the scrapheap for community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

How a ‘chance conversation’ saved wood from old Lossiemouth bridge from the scrapheap for community

The much-loved landmark faced an awful fate before it was rescued to be treasured by locals.

David Mackay By David Mackay
Benches on River Lossie looking towards site of old Lossiemouth bridge.
The new benches have been positioned to look towards the site of the old Lossiemouth bridge. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Benches made from wood from the old Lossiemouth bridge have been installed as a permanent tribute to the town’s lost landmark.

However, they almost never happened with the century-old crossing initially being slated for the scrapheap.

Contractors removed the wood from its iconic position over the River Lossie with many in the community assuming it was destined to be returned in some way.

However, now it can be revealed that only a “chance conversation” saved it forever and allowed many residents and visitors to keep a piece for themselves.

How was wood from old Lossiemouth bridge saved?

Donna McLean was involved in the campaign for the new Lossiemouth bridge in her role with the town’s business association.

And it was during a conversation with Andy Gray, a director at Spey Bay-based Gray’s Recycling who is also her stepdaughter’s partner, that she learned of the impending fate of the much-loved crossing.

She said: “It was a chance conversation. I asked him if it was being recycled or what’s happening with it.

Community representatives surrounding new benches at Lossiemouth beach.
Community representatives at the opening of the new Lossiemouth beach benches. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“He said it was being recycled, but I realised then that his meaning of recycled was different from mine.”

After talks with the Lossiemouth Community Development Trust and community council plans were put in place for two benches and two plant pots.

Locals were also given the chance to claim a piece of the old bridge for themselves after Gray’s Recycling removed the wood from the bridge’s metalwork and made it safe.

People did up to 10-hour roundtrips to secure their piece of history with a collection on the day raising £1,500 for the Ladybird Development Group nursery for children with additional needs.

Plaque on bench reaching "East Beach Bridge Lossiemouth 1908 - 2019".
A plaque on the new benches is dedicated to the old bridge. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mrs McLean said: “It was actually very easy when everyone was working together. Can you imagine if it had been burnt though? It would have been so sad.

“It’s lovely to have the benches there for everyone to enjoy.”

‘Benches will rekindle beach memories’

The new benches and plant pots from the old Lossiemouth bridge were made by Elgin Men’s Shed.

The planks were power washed to remove decades of sand and sea before being left to dry for an incredible six months.

Crews from Moray Council’s community payback team installed them with maintenance to be done by the newly-formed Lossiemouth Men’s Shed.

The old Lossiemouth East Beach bridge.
The old Lossiemouth East Beach bridge was closed in 2019. Image: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

The site for the new benches was chosen so that those sitting on them can look up the river at where the old bridge once stood.

Lily Mulholland, vice-chairwoman of Lossiemouth Community Council, said: “The benches are there for posterity now. People can come back here now and reminisce and share memories about times with family.

“There is so much love for the old bridge. It was part of our community and part of our history.”

Guitars, wedding memories and hot tub memorabilia: What Lossiemouth is using wood from the town’s old bridge for

