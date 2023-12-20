How a ‘chance conversation’ saved wood from old Lossiemouth bridge from the scrapheap for community

Benches made from wood from the old Lossiemouth bridge have been installed as a permanent tribute to the town’s lost landmark.

However, they almost never happened with the century-old crossing initially being slated for the scrapheap.

Contractors removed the wood from its iconic position over the River Lossie with many in the community assuming it was destined to be returned in some way.

However, now it can be revealed that only a “chance conversation” saved it forever and allowed many residents and visitors to keep a piece for themselves.

How was wood from old Lossiemouth bridge saved?

Donna McLean was involved in the campaign for the new Lossiemouth bridge in her role with the town’s business association.

And it was during a conversation with Andy Gray, a director at Spey Bay-based Gray’s Recycling who is also her stepdaughter’s partner, that she learned of the impending fate of the much-loved crossing.

She said: “It was a chance conversation. I asked him if it was being recycled or what’s happening with it.

“He said it was being recycled, but I realised then that his meaning of recycled was different from mine.”

After talks with the Lossiemouth Community Development Trust and community council plans were put in place for two benches and two plant pots.

Locals were also given the chance to claim a piece of the old bridge for themselves after Gray’s Recycling removed the wood from the bridge’s metalwork and made it safe.

People did up to 10-hour roundtrips to secure their piece of history with a collection on the day raising £1,500 for the Ladybird Development Group nursery for children with additional needs.

Mrs McLean said: “It was actually very easy when everyone was working together. Can you imagine if it had been burnt though? It would have been so sad.

“It’s lovely to have the benches there for everyone to enjoy.”

‘Benches will rekindle beach memories’

The new benches and plant pots from the old Lossiemouth bridge were made by Elgin Men’s Shed.

The planks were power washed to remove decades of sand and sea before being left to dry for an incredible six months.

Crews from Moray Council’s community payback team installed them with maintenance to be done by the newly-formed Lossiemouth Men’s Shed.

The site for the new benches was chosen so that those sitting on them can look up the river at where the old bridge once stood.

Lily Mulholland, vice-chairwoman of Lossiemouth Community Council, said: “The benches are there for posterity now. People can come back here now and reminisce and share memories about times with family.

“There is so much love for the old bridge. It was part of our community and part of our history.”