Findhorn flag pole to stay put after planning wrangle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Findhorn flag pole to stay put after planning wrangle

Councillors granted retrospective planning permission for the near-15ft mast by one vote.

By Hazel Lawson, Local Democracy Reporter
Looking down road towards home with saltire flagpole in garden.
The flag pole at the entrance to the conservation area in Findhorn will stay in place after being granted retrospective planning permission by councillors. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

A flag pole at the entrance to Findhorn’s conservation area will stay in place.

Councillors granted retrospective planning permission for the near-15ft mast by one vote.

The move goes against a previous decision taken by Moray Council officers to reject it.

They said it failed to preserve or enhance the conservation area and was visually intrusive.

‘I don’t feel it’s an eyesore’

And that the pole did not adhere to high design standards.

Moray Council’s local review body met on Thursday.

Senior planning officer Lisa MacDonald told members the application related to the pole, not any flag flying from it.

Findhorn and Kinloss Community Council objected to the appeal. They felt the location was insensitive and disrespectful.

And offence could be caused by flags flown on it.

Forres councillor Paul McBain.

But a petition on the pole in the grounds of 195 Findhorn gained more than 100 signatures in favour of keeping it.

Forres councillor Paul McBain disagreed with officer recommendations to refuse the appeal.

He said: “I don’t feel it’s an eyesore whatsoever.”

Mr McBain added the same type of flag pole is used at Edinburgh Castle and Bannockburn visitor centre.

Collective village message

Buckie councillor Sonya Warren backed the move to approve.

She said: “I don’t know why this flag pole is causing such a concern.

“It’s on the verge of the conservation area. And I don’t think it contravenes any planning regulations”

Forres councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn disagreed.

Forres councillor Draeyk Van Der Horn. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

He said: “If this flag pole is accepted, any flag could fly there including Mickey Mouse.”

Mr Van Der Horn felt its proximity to the war memorial and the entrance to the conservation area could be seen to “send a collective village message”.

He was seconded by chairman Marc Macrae.

Mr Macrae said: “This is not a matter about a flag. I think the only flag banned from being flown is that of ISIS.

Saltire flag with war memorial in front.
Concerns were raised over the flag pole’s proximity to Findhorn war memorial. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

“It is important that we look after our conservation areas to help protect character. And we have a police for a very firm reason on that.”

There were also concerns the flag pole added to an already cluttered streetscape.

But the appeal to keep the flag pole was approved by four votes to 3.

There were no abstentions.

More from Moray

To go with story by Ewan Cameron. William Mackie was found guilty of sex crimes against two victims at Lossie Fish Shop in Elgin Picture shows; William Mackie was found guilty of sex crimes against two victims at Lossie Fish Shop in Elgin. n/a. Supplied by DC Thomon/Google Street View Date; Unknown
Elgin fish shop worker molested girl, 13, in exchange for cash
Gollachy Ice House up for sale. Image: Clarke Cooper/DC Thomson
Gollachy Ice House: Portgordon landmark which was earmarked for cafe and wellbeing centre goes…
Gritter and Met Office weather map
Snow and ice warning for Highlands and Moray extended as 70mph winds forecast for…
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Gallery: Snow showers turn communities into winter wonderlands ahead of amber snow warnings
Exterior of Moray Leisure Centre.
Heating failure at Moray Leisure Centre with disruption expected to last 'days'
Bins
Bin collection and recycling updates as north-east services cancelled and delayed
Traffic between Alness and Ardgay. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Amber warning for Highlands in force on what could be coldest night in 14…
Heavy snow continues to sweep across much of the Highlands and Islands. Supplied.
Full list: 100 schools in Aberdeenshire shut and 27,000 Highland children affected by delays…
Julie McKay looking through window full of Buckie Thistle decorations.
Painting the town green and white! Cup fever sweeps Buckie ahead of big Celtic…
Qismat pictured. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Popular Elgin Indian restaurant reveals work to start next month on refurbishment

Conversation