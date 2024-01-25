XL bully found dead near Fochabers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

XL bully found dead near Fochabers

The dog was found with fatal injuries believed to be from a vehicle.

By Ross Hempseed
A white bull breed similar to the dog that was found.
A white bull breed similar to the dog that was found.

An XL bully has been found dead on a road near Fochabers after it was reported lost by its owner.

The dog, understood to be a white male XL bully, was found dead on Sunday after it disappeared in a nearby wooded area near Fochabers.

Police confirmed the animal had been found dead shortly after.

It is believed that the dog was struck by a vehicle and suffered injuries, which ultimately led to its death.

A police spokesman said: “On Sunday, November 21, we received a report of a lost dog in a wooded area of Fochabers.

“The dog was later found deceased a short time later on a nearby road.

“Inquiries were carried out and no criminality was established. The owner has been informed.”

The XL bully’s death was mentioned on social media by a passerby who recalled seeing the animal in the middle of the road with a thick metal chain around its neck.

XL bully owner informed

Other users said the police had taken the dog’s corpse away from the scene. Many expressed heartbreak at what happened to the dog.

Scotland is planning a ban on the breed, following on from England and Wales.

The announcement has forced many breeders to abandon XL bullies, most of whom are taken in by animal charities.

The proposed legislation has angered XL bully owners who point to the unethical and dangerous practices of back-alley breeders for the ban.

The ban would mean XL bully owners would need a certificate of exemption to own one and the dog should be muzzled and on a lead at all times in public.

Just last week, an XL bully mauled Ex-Cove Rangers, Peterhead and Buckie Thistle boss Dave Watson, 73, resulting in him being taken to hospital along with his wife.

Following the incident, the XL bully named Gunna, was put down.

Aberdeen XL bully owners meet in Duthie Park – despite organisers calling off event

More from Moray

Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin
Elgin accident and emergency admissions double on treacherously icy day
Exterior of Elgin Community Centre
Calls to sell Elgin Community Centre as soon as possible
Looking at entrance to St Giles Shopping Centre from High Street.
Could the St Giles Shopping Centre in Elgin be given a new use?
Boats at Buckie harbour on a calm day with blue sky.
Cruise ships could be coming to Buckie - but they'll have to pay
Malcolm Campbell on bike on road being overtaken by car.
Why campaigners are refusing to give up on 18-year fight for new Moray cycle…
John Divers next to busy road in Elgin.
'Drivers say it's cheaper to pay the fine': Fears new car park prices in…
8
Moray Town Centres Task Force's development manager Anna Rogers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
How a former firefighter turned Elgin bride shop owner is on a mission to…
Elgin pavilion
Two boys charged over 13 Elgin incidents including devastating fire that gutted historic building
Family photos of Ramsay MacDonald.
Ramsay MacDonald 100 years on: How values of 'warm Lossiemouth community' helped shape the…
M.connect electric bus.
The GP Express: Health campaigners want dedicated Burghead to Lossiemouth bus route