XL bully found dead near Fochabers

An XL bully has been found dead on a road near Fochabers after it was reported lost by its owner.

The dog, understood to be a white male XL bully, was found dead on Sunday after it disappeared in a nearby wooded area near Fochabers.

Police confirmed the animal had been found dead shortly after.

It is believed that the dog was struck by a vehicle and suffered injuries, which ultimately led to its death.

A police spokesman said: “On Sunday, November 21, we received a report of a lost dog in a wooded area of Fochabers.

“The dog was later found deceased a short time later on a nearby road.

“Inquiries were carried out and no criminality was established. The owner has been informed.”

The XL bully’s death was mentioned on social media by a passerby who recalled seeing the animal in the middle of the road with a thick metal chain around its neck.

XL bully owner informed

Other users said the police had taken the dog’s corpse away from the scene. Many expressed heartbreak at what happened to the dog.

Scotland is planning a ban on the breed, following on from England and Wales.

The announcement has forced many breeders to abandon XL bullies, most of whom are taken in by animal charities.

The proposed legislation has angered XL bully owners who point to the unethical and dangerous practices of back-alley breeders for the ban.

The ban would mean XL bully owners would need a certificate of exemption to own one and the dog should be muzzled and on a lead at all times in public.

Just last week, an XL bully mauled Ex-Cove Rangers, Peterhead and Buckie Thistle boss Dave Watson, 73, resulting in him being taken to hospital along with his wife.

Following the incident, the XL bully named Gunna, was put down.