Is this Elgin City FC’s longest-serving supporter? John Blacklaw attended first game at Borough Briggs in 1939

John Blacklaw still fondly remembers his first trip to Borough Briggs in 1939.

In the same year the Second World War broke out, the then seven-year-old was able to see Elgin City FC play for the very first time.

Watching his beloved club play at Boroughbriggs Road has been a constant throughout John’s life – even when he was living elsewhere for work.

Now aged 91, the Elgin resident is still a regular face in the stadium and potentially Elgin City FC’s longest-serving supporter.

“I’ve always been back and forth to Elgin City between everything,” he said. “No matter where I was, I’d come back to watch them play.

“I’ve always had that connection with the club.”

Over the past 85 years, the “true gentleman” has become well known to all at the club.

“I’ve seen a lot of the same folk over that time,” he said. “I’ve been a blether all my life and met so many people.”

He has also experienced the loss of a number of fellow fans, including his good friend Dougie Sinclair at the end of last year.

His death was acknowledged by all in the stands of Borough Briggs during a game last month.

“I looked round and he wasn’t there to sit beside me,” John said.

John Blacklaw lifelong Elgin City fan

John was born at his family’s Elgin home in 1932 and now lives in the house right next door.

He has called Elgin home for most of his life, alongside his wife, three children and three grandchildren.

His late wife, Pat, may not have shared her husband’s love for football, but they did bond over their shared talents on the dancefloor.

John spent many an evening doing the “hokey pokey” at dances at Bishopmill Hall and the Assembly Rooms – where he and Pat first met in 1957.

“I took dance classes for three years,” he shared. “I trained to do the Tango and then all the girls would ask me up to dance.”

Although John’s brother was a talented footballer, he says he always lacked the skills and felt more at home in the stands.

His passion for the beautiful game did however lead to him becoming president of the boys’ club in Elgin when he was in his 20s.

Outside of his dedication to football, John started working at just 14-years-old when he started training to be a painter.

“There was no health and safety in those days,” he said. “We were just told to be careful when near the edge of a building.”

He eventually went on to start his own window cleaner business which achieved great success, including a contract at RAF Lossiemouth, for three decades.

While always making time to watch Elgin City FC play, of course.