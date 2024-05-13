How Findhorn woman Oran’s dream to become a singer songwriter has helped her PTSD

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How Findhorn woman Oran’s dream to become a singer songwriter has helped her PTSD

Oran - real name Iona Housby - opens up about how she has turned her pain into creative expression.

By Sean McAngus
Singer songwriter Oran.
Singer songwriter Oran.

Music has always been a vital part of Iona Housby’s life.

Since her teenage years, the former Forres Academy pupil has used music as a natural release to deal with panic attacks and high anxiety.

She moved to London to complete degrees in Popular Music and Performance at the London College of Music and Media.

Before working as a session singer and backing vocalists in a number of top studios in San Francisco, Los Angeles and London.

Oran.

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Oran cover for latest single. Moray .

Last year, she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

She has turned her pain into creative expression back into writing music and hopes to inspire others.

Oran who was brought up at the Findhorn Foundation has also open up to the Press and Journal about her mental health struggles.

An aerial view of the Findhorn Foundation. Image: Mark Richards / Findhorn Foundation

Oran was born and spent her early years in Australia. She said “traumatic life events from a very young age” had “a major impact” on her.

She moved to the Findhorn Foundation when she was eight.

It is only by chance that I recently stumbled back into music again.

In recent years, Oran returned to Moray to start a family which meant putting her music career on the backburner.

However, a traumatic event led to her return to music.

Oran explained: “It is only by chance that I recently stumbled back into music again.

“Last year I experienced a sudden, traumatic event which triggered a series of flashbacks from my childhood, followed by bouts of insomnia and adrenalin-hyped nightmares.

“These symptoms began to leak into my day to day living, until I noticed I was living with a kind of continuous low level anxiety.

“It became debilitating when I could no longer drive, do my weekly food shop or open my post, emails, or answer my phone.

“Passing sounds sent me into a kind of panic and sudden noises induced states of hyperarousal.

“As someone who has meditated and practiced yoga for years, I was somehow totally unable to help myself or support my own wellbeing in the usual ‘go to’ ways.”

Oran pictured.

She praised the NHS for encouraging her to return to music making as a form of art therapy.

Oran added: “I have to  say I am very grateful for the genuine care I received through Moray NHS – which has been incredible.

“At a time when I found it difficult to deal with day to day tasks, I began to focus on the daily practice of songwriting and this has been a major part of my recovery journey.

Inspiring others

She wants to use her music to discuss mental health.

Oran said: “As a PTSD survivor, I am really passionate about using my music to discuss the topics of mental health and in particular anxiety, which I believe many of us (and our children) will experience at some point in our lives.

“Talking about these difficult topics and raising awareness is a big part of my music, song lyrics and themes.

“So my aim is to create music that is raw and real, while also being uplifting and brings hope because what I have learnt during my recovery is that the power of the human spirit is so strong, even when we think we can’t go on … somehow we can.

“My dream is to take these songs all over Scotland and use my story and the images of Moray to inspire others, particularly young people who may be struggling with anxiety related symptoms.”

Click here to listen and watch her latest single Set Free.

Upcoming concerts

Friday, June 28 – Universal Hall Findhorn – In Spotlight ’24

Saturday, July 6 –  Eden Court Summer Festival – Under Canvas

Thursday, July 25 – Tartan Heart Festival – Belladrum – Heart Stage from 5.30pm to 6pm.

Friday, September 20 – Findhorn Bay Arts Festival – Album Launch

