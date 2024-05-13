How Findhorn woman Oran’s dream to become a singer songwriter has helped her PTSD

Music has always been a vital part of Iona Housby’s life.

Since her teenage years, the former Forres Academy pupil has used music as a natural release to deal with panic attacks and high anxiety.

She moved to London to complete degrees in Popular Music and Performance at the London College of Music and Media.

Before working as a session singer and backing vocalists in a number of top studios in San Francisco, Los Angeles and London.

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Last year, she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

She has turned her pain into creative expression back into writing music and hopes to inspire others.

Oran who was brought up at the Findhorn Foundation has also open up to the Press and Journal about her mental health struggles.

Oran was born and spent her early years in Australia. She said “traumatic life events from a very young age” had “a major impact” on her.

She moved to the Findhorn Foundation when she was eight.

It is only by chance that I recently stumbled back into music again.

In recent years, Oran returned to Moray to start a family which meant putting her music career on the backburner.

However, a traumatic event led to her return to music.

Oran explained: “It is only by chance that I recently stumbled back into music again.

“Last year I experienced a sudden, traumatic event which triggered a series of flashbacks from my childhood, followed by bouts of insomnia and adrenalin-hyped nightmares.

“These symptoms began to leak into my day to day living, until I noticed I was living with a kind of continuous low level anxiety.

“It became debilitating when I could no longer drive, do my weekly food shop or open my post, emails, or answer my phone.

“Passing sounds sent me into a kind of panic and sudden noises induced states of hyperarousal.

“As someone who has meditated and practiced yoga for years, I was somehow totally unable to help myself or support my own wellbeing in the usual ‘go to’ ways.”

She praised the NHS for encouraging her to return to music making as a form of art therapy.

Oran added: “I have to say I am very grateful for the genuine care I received through Moray NHS – which has been incredible.

“At a time when I found it difficult to deal with day to day tasks, I began to focus on the daily practice of songwriting and this has been a major part of my recovery journey.

Inspiring others

She wants to use her music to discuss mental health.

Oran said: “As a PTSD survivor, I am really passionate about using my music to discuss the topics of mental health and in particular anxiety, which I believe many of us (and our children) will experience at some point in our lives.

“Talking about these difficult topics and raising awareness is a big part of my music, song lyrics and themes.

“So my aim is to create music that is raw and real, while also being uplifting and brings hope because what I have learnt during my recovery is that the power of the human spirit is so strong, even when we think we can’t go on … somehow we can.

“My dream is to take these songs all over Scotland and use my story and the images of Moray to inspire others, particularly young people who may be struggling with anxiety related symptoms.”

Click here to listen and watch her latest single Set Free.

Upcoming concerts

Friday, June 28 – Universal Hall Findhorn – In Spotlight ’24

Saturday, July 6 – Eden Court Summer Festival – Under Canvas

Thursday, July 25 – Tartan Heart Festival – Belladrum – Heart Stage from 5.30pm to 6pm.

Friday, September 20 – Findhorn Bay Arts Festival – Album Launch

Read more articles about people pursing their dream careers: