Exclusive look inside Elgin’s Grant Lodge as architects revealed for project to breathe new life into iconic building

Grant Lodge in Cooper Park is an iconic Elgin building which countless people drive and walk past every day.

The B-listed building was built between 1766 and 1790, to a design by the great Scottish architect Robert Adam.

The former library has been boarded up since a fire took place in July 2003.

But you may wonder what the building looks like inside now, after years of being vacant.

We gain exclusive access to Grant Lodge which was once Sir George Cooper’s home before he gifted it to the people of Elgin.

Our exclusive look inside Grant Lodge

Earlier this week, photographer Jason Hedges and I got to go inside Grant Lodge.

It was like a trip into a time capsule with old computers and significant centerpieces showing the architecture.

We found out how new life for the Elgin landmark is on the horizon.

In the past, various plans and feasibility studies identified potential uses – however, none came to fruition.

In March, the Press and Journal revealed that the local authority has spent £64,116.23 between 2004 and this year so far on repairs to the building.

What is happening to Grant Lodge now?

However now, the lodge is to be transformed into a new food, drink and heritage attraction.

The plan is part of the local authority’s cultural quarter, backed by funding from the Scottish and UK governments.

Elgin Town Hall and the wider Cooper Park area are also included in the ambitious £31 million vision for the area.

Construction works are expected to take place between 2026 and 2028.

Now we can reveal council officials have appointed Page / Park Architects as the design team to lead the redesign and restoration of the Grant Lodge

The firm’s project director Eilidh Henderson hopes to work closely with the community and Moray Council to deliver a “compelling vision” for the next chapter in the life of the building.

Moray Council Cultural Quarter project manager Claire English described the latest developments as a “huge milestone”.

Potential uses could include a wedding venue, gallery and heritage offerings, large modern cafe/restaurant/bar extension onto the park and a tourism and heritage hub for Moray.

However these ideas will be developed in more detail with business plan advisors alongside the architectural team. They want to ensure the building can accommodate the vision in a financially sustainable model.

Claire added: “The business plan consultants will work alongside the architects to ensure it is financially sustainable and meets demand.

“After this work, we will be able to plan how we make this a successful venue.”

For years, campaigners have fought to breathe new life into Grant Lodge.

Grant Lodge Trust chair Grenville Johnston says it is the “beginning of the end” – in a good way.

He said: “We have a clear deadline on when we will see this transformation happen and need to follow that and encourage it.

“The next target will be watching the doors open and workmen going in to start work which will be a greater step to see.”

He wants to see a mix of permanent and temporary uses to bring excitement and financial sustainability.

Watch Jason Hedges’ video tour:

