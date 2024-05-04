Exclusive look inside Elgin’s Grant Lodge as architects revealed for project to breathe new life into iconic building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive look inside Elgin’s Grant Lodge as architects revealed for project to breathe new life into iconic building

The Press and Journal was given exclusive access inside Grant Lodge which has lain empty since 2003.

By Sean McAngus
Friends of Grant Lodge secretary Sarah Nicholson Grant Lodge Trust chair Grenville Johnston and Moray Council Cultural Quarter project manager Claire English. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Grant Lodge in Cooper Park is an iconic Elgin building which countless people drive and walk past every day.

The B-listed building was built between 1766 and 1790, to a design by the great Scottish architect Robert Adam.

The former library has been boarded up since a fire took place in July 2003.

Grant Lodge. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

But you may wonder what the building looks like inside now, after years of being vacant.

We gain exclusive access to Grant Lodge which was once Sir George Cooper’s home before he gifted it to the people of Elgin.

Old picture of Grant Lodge.

Our exclusive look inside Grant Lodge

Stunning stairway. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Earlier this week, photographer Jason Hedges and I got to go inside Grant Lodge.

It was like a trip into a time capsule with old computers and significant centerpieces showing the architecture.

We found out how new life for the Elgin landmark is on the horizon.

Some old computers. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In the past, various plans and feasibility studies identified potential uses – however, none came to fruition.

In March, the Press and Journal revealed that the local authority has spent £64,116.23 between 2004 and this year so far on repairs to the building.

Grant Lodge. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

What is happening to Grant Lodge now?

However now, the lodge is to be transformed into a new food, drink and heritage attraction.

The plan is part of the local authority’s cultural quarter, backed by funding from the Scottish and UK governments.

Elgin Town Hall and the wider Cooper Park area are also included in the ambitious £31 million vision for the area.

Construction works are expected to take place between 2026 and 2028.

Inside the entry to Grant Lodge.

Now we can reveal council officials have appointed Page / Park Architects as the design team to lead the redesign and restoration of the Grant Lodge

The firm’s project director Eilidh Henderson hopes to work closely with the community and Moray Council to deliver a “compelling vision” for the next chapter in the life of the building.

The fire damage can clearly be seen.

Moray Council Cultural Quarter project manager Claire English described the latest developments as a “huge milestone”.

Potential uses could include a wedding venue, gallery and heritage offerings, large modern cafe/restaurant/bar extension onto the park and a tourism and heritage hub for Moray.

However these ideas will be developed in more detail with business plan advisors alongside the architectural team. They want to ensure the building can accommodate the vision in a financially sustainable model.

Friends of Grant Lodge secretary Sam Nicholson, Grant Lodge Trust chair Grenville Johnston  and Moray Council Cultural Quarter project manager Claire English pictured inside Grant Lodge. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Claire added: “The business plan consultants will work alongside the architects to ensure it is financially sustainable and meets demand.

“After this work, we will be able to plan how we make this a successful venue.”

The walls.
Old fireplace.
View from above.

For years, campaigners have fought to breathe new life into Grant Lodge.

Grant Lodge Trust chair Grenville Johnston says it is the “beginning of the end” – in a good way.

He said: “We have a clear deadline on when we will see this transformation happen and need to follow that and encourage it.

“The next target will be watching the doors open and workmen going in to start work which will be a greater step to see.”

He wants to see a mix of permanent and temporary uses to bring excitement and financial sustainability.

The basement.
Shelves pictured.

 

A room packed with boxes of books.
Staircase.
What you see as you come into the iconic Elgin building.
The patterns on the walls are stunning.
Some of the damage.

 

Grant Lodge Trust chair Grenville Johnston,  Friends of Grant Lodge secretary Sarah Nicholson and Moray Council Cultural Quarter project manager Claire English. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Watch Jason Hedges’ video tour: 

See inside other iconic Elgin buildings:

