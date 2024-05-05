New home for construction firm at Elgin Business Park and go-ahead for repairs to Falconer Museum

Welcome to Planning Ahead – our weekly round-up of the latest proposals across Moray.

The bosses behind the transformation of Coleburn Distillery into a whisky resort can go ahead and put up a temporary biomass boiler unit.

Repair work will take place at Falconer Museum in Forres.

But first, work can start on a local construction firm’s new home at the Elgin Business Park.

APPROVED: New home at Elgin Business Park

In October, we revealed an Elgin family-run construction firm will be moving to out-of-town premises.

Russell Construction will build their new home in Elgin Business Park.

It will replace their Elgin town centre base.

Why do Russell Construction want to move to Elgin Business Park?

The firm’s current Elgin base is at Moycroft Road.

Bosses believe their continued expansion means change is needed.

The brand new building at Elgin Business Park will include a new workshop for Russell Construction and a showroom for the company’s Speyside Stoves division.

Russell Construction was established in 1987 in Elgin.

It started as a small joinery business in Moray.

Over the years, the business has grown by expanding into a building division which includes new builds, extensions, specialised timber manufacturing and much more.

New home at Elgin Business Park will be ‘useful’

Russell Construction managing director Grant Russell previously said: “We have outgrown our current home at Moycroft Road.

“At the moment, we are split over three sites.

“The masterplan has always been to bring everything under one roof.”

This week, planning chiefs approved a building warrant for work to start on the new base at Elgin Business Park.

According to the warrant, the work could cost around £600,000.

S Reid Design represented Mr Russell in the planning process.

What is the business park?

The £12million Elgin Business Park is backed by Highlands and Islands Enterprise. It is next to the A96 Aberdeen road on the eastern approach to the town.

The park was launched amid concerns about a lack of space for businesses in Moray to expand.

We previously revealed MacGregor Industrial Supplies were building a new branch at the park amid expansion plans.

Meanwhile, accountants Johnston Carmichael are building a new single-storey office at the business park.

APPROVED: Work to support bistro coming to Coleburn Distillery

At the turn of the year, we visited Coleburn Distillery, south of Elgin, as they revealed exclusively to us how their ambitious vision to create a whisky resort was becoming a reality.

This was after years of work behind the scenes.

In January, we revealed planning chiefs had approved a building warrant for work to go-ahead to turn a unused piggery building into a bistro.

There will be seating inside and outside.

Bosses has previously revealed to us they are targeting a summer opening for it.

This will be the first part of the hospitality at the whisky resort.

D&M Winchester Limited director Gwenda Smits previously told us: “It will be unique because of the setting.

“This bistro will have a smart casual offering and 60 covers.”

What is the latest work approved?

D&M Winchester Limited have been granted permission to put up a temporary biomass boiler unit to serve the cafe bistro and future development at Coleburn Distillery.

It is installed to the rear of a bank of trees at the back of the site.

This area is currently an unused area of hardstanding.

With permission given for five years.

It is seen as a temporary solution until capital is available to provide a permanent larger centralised biomass boiler to serve all future activities.

Farningham Planning Ltd represented the firm in the application.

APPROVED: Repairs to Forres museum

In 2019, Falconer Museum in Forres fell victim to Moray Council budget cuts.

It was shut down as the local authority looked to slash about £10 million.

The five-star attraction, which first opened its doors in the 1870s, is home to an array of items including the nationally important collection of naturalist Hugh Falconer – who was a contemporary of Charles Darwin.

In recent years, campaigners have accused Moray Council of overlooking the culture value of the museum on Tolbooth Street.

In 2021, we exclusively revealed the local authority had spend more than £15,000 on bills since its closure.

What repair work is approved?

Work has been approved for the council to install a larger roof access window to replace an existing one at the museum.

A council spokeswoman previously said the work would create a safer and more manageable roof access point for maintenance in the interest of conserving the listed building for future generations.

Could the Falconer Museum be reopened?

Work is ongoing to create a Forres heritage quarter which could include a new operational model to reopen the Falconer Museum.

Initial ideas include include making the building available to hire, commercialising the existing collections and facilities and much more.

No decisions have been made with the Forres Conservation and Heritage Scheme’s development phase taking place until September.

Then, a bid for £3.3 million from the National Lottery, Historic Environment Scotland and UK Government for a five-year project will be submitted.

Spotted any plans you think we should know about? Get in touch at north@ajl.co.uk