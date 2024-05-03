Moray twins celebrate 90th birthday together

Moray twins William Morrison and Helen Fraser are celebrating their 90th birthday in style together tonight.

The pair are surrounded by family and friends at Laichmoray Hotel’s function hall in Elgin to mark the special milestone.

The pair have had smiles on their faces throughout the celebratory dinner, with Helen – who is known to loved ones as “Auntie May” – travelling up from Rothes to re-unite with her brother.

‘Never far away from each other’

Speaking to The Press and Journal ahead of the party, William – who lives in Elgin – said the siblings always try to talk on the phone weekly.

They have always stayed close to each other, currently living just 17 miles apart.

“Auntie May, my sister, she has always been there,” he said.

“She lives in Rothes now so she’s never that far away. We still talk talk weekly over the phone.”

When asked about whether a twin’s bond is special, he joked “not really!”

Looking back with Moray twins

William and Helen were born in 1934 and raised on their family farm in Whitehill near Keith.

Both helped on the farm in their formative years before they left for a new careers in various parts of the north and north-east.

William now lives in Elgin following a 25-year career in distilling, in particular at Coleburn distillery.

Meanwhile, Helen is best known for her two decades of work at Simpsons Bakers in Rothes. She retired after becoming a widow.

The key to a long and happy life?

In what will come as great news to whisky fans, William said the key to a long and happy life was a dram of malt every night before bed.

He said: “I have a dram every night – definitely not a drink, just a wee dram.

“It’s a must, it helps me sleep.”

Also important is to “always keep busy” with William regularly found cutting others grass on his street – regardless of who it belongs to.