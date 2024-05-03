Moray twins celebrate 90th birthday together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Moray twins celebrate 90th birthday together

William Morrison and Helen Fraser have been joined by family in Elgin tonight to mark the special milestone.

By Graham Fleming
William Morrison and Helen Fraser are celebrating their 90th birthday tonight.
Moray twins William Morrison and Helen Fraser are celebrating their 90th birthday in style together tonight.

The pair are surrounded by family and friends at Laichmoray Hotel’s function hall in Elgin to mark the special milestone.

The pair have had smiles on their faces throughout the celebratory dinner, with Helen – who is known to loved ones as “Auntie May” – travelling up from Rothes to re-unite with her brother.

‘Never far away from each other’

Speaking to The Press and Journal ahead of the party, William – who lives in Elgin – said the siblings always try to talk on the phone weekly.

They have always stayed close to each other, currently living just 17 miles apart.

“Auntie May, my sister, she has always been there,” he said.

“She lives in Rothes now so she’s never that far away. We still talk talk weekly over the phone.”

When asked about whether a twin’s bond is special, he joked “not really!”

The duo have been surrounded by friends and family.

Looking back with Moray twins

William and Helen were born in 1934 and raised on their family farm in Whitehill near Keith.

Both helped on the farm in their formative years before they left for a new careers in various parts of the north and north-east.

William now lives in Elgin following a 25-year career in distilling, in particular at Coleburn distillery.

Meanwhile, Helen is best known for her two decades of work at Simpsons Bakers in Rothes. She retired after becoming a widow.

The key to a long and happy life?

In what will come as great news to whisky fans, William said the key to a long and happy life was a dram of malt every night before bed.

He said: “I have a dram every night – definitely not a drink, just a wee dram.

“It’s a must, it helps me sleep.”

Also important is to “always keep busy” with William regularly found cutting others grass on his street – regardless of who it belongs to.

