GALLERY: Thousands turn out for third annual MacMoray Festival in Elgin

Thousands have people have turned out to enjoy the MacMoray Festival in Elgin this weekend.

The third edition of the annual event kicked off at Cooper Park on Saturday with plenty to entertain the enthusiastic crowds.

The popular event has got bigger and better each year as an additional stage and more food and drink options have been added.

Local talent have kept the music playing across the whole weekend with regular performances from the Elgin District Pipe Band and the MacKay Mini Pipe Band.

Festival-goers of all ages have donned colourful costumes to take a trip down memory lane with the headline acts.

On day one, The Hoosiers and DJ Sammy were among the acts who took to the stage to entertain the masses.

They were followed by Mysterious Girl singer Peter Andre and headliners Blue who had the packed out park singing along to All Rise as the day came to a close.

Just 12 hours late, revellers filled the Elgin park once again to see even more talent, including Gareth Gates and Winny.

Many are expected to return for round two when the MacMoray Summer Special arrives at Cooper Park in just three months time.

MacMoray Festival gallery

Our photographer Kenny Elrick has captured some of the best moments from Cooper Park this weekend.