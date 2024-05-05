GALLERY: Thousands turn out for third annual MacMoray Festival in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

GALLERY: Thousands turn out for third annual MacMoray Festival in Elgin

Peter Andre, Blue and The Hoosiers were among the acts who took to the stage at Cooper Park this weekend.

MacMoray music festival 2024. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
MacMoray music festival 2024. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Ellie Milne & heatherfowlie

Thousands have people have turned out to enjoy the MacMoray Festival in Elgin this weekend.

The third edition of the annual event kicked off at Cooper Park on Saturday with plenty to entertain the enthusiastic crowds.

The popular event has got bigger and better each year as an additional stage and more food and drink options have been added.

Local talent have kept the music playing across the whole weekend with regular performances from the Elgin District Pipe Band and the MacKay Mini Pipe Band.

Festival-goers of all ages have donned colourful costumes to take a trip down memory lane with the headline acts.

On day one, The Hoosiers and DJ Sammy were among the acts who took to the stage to entertain the masses.

They were followed by Mysterious Girl singer Peter Andre and headliners Blue who had the packed out park singing along to All Rise as the day came to a close.

Just 12 hours late, revellers filled the Elgin park once again to see even more talent, including Gareth Gates and Winny.

Many are expected to return for round two when the MacMoray Summer Special arrives at Cooper Park in just three months time.

Were you at MacMoray this weekend? Let us know in the comments below.

MacMoray Festival gallery

Our photographer Kenny Elrick has captured some of the best moments from Cooper Park this weekend.

 

MacMoray music festival 2024 in Elgin.
One of the clowns made his way through the crowds to entertain.
Crowds enjoying the event.
The band Black Lace performing.
A fantastic turnout for the music festival.
Piggy backs for this young girl!
Lost in the Music, Found in the Moment
Festival Frolics: Where Fun Knows No Bounds.
Where the Good Times Roll and the Beats Drop.
They had the right idea with the chairs and beer for the festival!
The crowd went wild for Gareth Gates when he took to the stage.
Gareth Gates performs on the main stage.
A solid performance from Winny on the main stage.
A wonderful turnout to MacMoray festival, the only thing missing was the sun!
Joy Unplugged: Capturing the Essence of Festival Fun.
MacKay Mini Pipe Band on stage.
Where Every Beat Counts and Every Smile Multiplies.
Hundreds of people made it to the festival.
Looks like the YMCA was practiced for this festival.
Entertainers making their way through the crowds.
Laughs, Love, and Live Music: The Ultimate Festival Trifecta.
Family festival adventures: creating musical moments together.
Step into the festival wonderland: Where fun awaits around every corner.
Embrace the Madness, Revel in the Magic: It’s Festival Time!
Even a few service pooches made it to the festival today.
Grooving Together: Where Strangers Become Friends.
What a fantastic festival to attend on your birthday!
Live, Laugh, Love: The Festival Mantra.
Festival frolics and friendship goals: Living their best lives!
Partner in Crime, Partner in Rhyme.
Let Loose, Let Go: The Ultimate Festival Escape.
Where the Music Never Stops and the Fun Never Ends!
The Soundtrack of Family Bonding: Festival Edition.
A Melting Pot of Music: Where Genres Collide and Souls Unite.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
In the Heart of the Festival: Where Euphoria Knows No Bounds.
Where the World Fades Away and the Music Takes Center Stage.
Even the dinosaurs made it to the festival this year!
Ride the Wave of Festive Fun: Let’s Rock Out Together.
High Energy, High Spirits: That’s the Festival Way!
Live, Love, Laugh, and Dance: Festival Fever is in the Air!
MacMoray music festival 2024 in Elgin.
A fantastic turnout for friends and family from Elgin and further afield.

 

More from Moray

Elgin Business Park.
New home for construction firm at Elgin Business Park and go-ahead for repairs to…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a sugar daddy swindler and a perverted pensioner
Flood alert for entire north-east as heavy rain forecast
Friends of Grant Lodge secretary Sarah Nicholson Grant Lodge Trust chair Grenville Johnston and Moray Council Cultural Quarter project manager Claire English. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Exclusive look inside Elgin’s Grant Lodge as architects revealed for project to breathe new…
William Morrison and Helen Fraser are celebrating their 90th birthday tonight.
Moray twins celebrate 90th birthday together
Cones on the roadside of the A96 amidst roadworks
Investigation to be run into delays on A96 road closure near Keith hit by…
Naked swimming sessions are being held at Bridge of Don pool.
Open invitation for naked swim at Bridge of Don pool
Exterior of closed M&Co and Starbucks
How Elgin town centre is filling the gaps when national retailers pull out
ScotRail were forced to clarify their statement. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
ScotRail backtracks after blunder promise of new train services between Elgin and Inverness
Two Orcas with coastline behind.
When you can see whales and dolphins in the Moray Firth and Far North…