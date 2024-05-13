How a community of gamers has helped an Elgin shop grow to where owner dreams of High Street move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

How a community of gamers has helped an Elgin shop grow to where owner dreams of High Street move

The Pop Shop has already expanded to a second floor - but owner Peter Ralston fears further growth could be impossible.

Peter Ralston behind the till at The Pop Shop surrounded by merchandise.
Peter Ralston went into business himself after becoming fed up working for others. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
David Mackay By David Mackay

What started with a £250 grant from the Princes Trust grew into a home business, then opened as The Pop Shop in the heart of Elgin and expanded into the upper floor that now supports a diverse community.

From small beginnings, Peter Ralston has grown his passion for gaming and collectables into a mainstay of the town centre.

Over the last nine years the colourful store has helped nurture a community where gamers play long into the night.

After expanding the Thunderton Place business to cover a second floor he continues to harbour hopes of expanding The Pop Shop again to Elgin High Street.

  • He told the Press and Journal why he fears further expansion is impossible.
  • How the gaming community and the shop support each other.
  • And explains why Elgin’s shopping scene has a “strong community vibe”.

Tapping into Elgin gaming community

Mr Ralston, 39, describes himself as a “lifelong geek” who has always harboured a passion for science fiction and gaming.

Fed up working as a chef, he started buying and selling Pop Figures, action figures and other collectables on eBay.

When that grew to the point of either needing a bigger house or a shop, he plumped for the latter and sunk £10,000 of his savings into The Pop Shop – boosted by a £250 from The Princes Trust to get him started with some stock.

Peter Ralston leaning over gaming table.
The Pop Shop expanded to have gaming tables upstairs due to customer demand. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Two years ago he seized the opportunity to expand upstairs when a beauty salon closed, converting it into tables for board game enthusiasts to meet.

Now he’s open until nearly 10pm on Thursdays and Fridays while up to 30 gamers pit their wits against each other.

Mr Ralston said: “There’s a big gaming community in Elgin. We got a bit of help when Junners closed, they gave us the details for Games Workshop so we could take over their Warhammer supply.

“When we just had the downstairs people were always asking for a place to play but I just didn’t have the space.

“We run tournaments now and get people coming up from Edinburgh and Glasgow to take part, as well as from Aberdeen, Inverness and the places around Elgin.”

Making The Pop Shop a safe space for customers

Establishing and growing the community around The Pop Shop is not Mr Ralston’s only motivation, though. He wants to help create safe spaces in Elgin.

He said: “A lot of people who are into gaming are usually somewhere on the spectrum or have anxiety issues.

Peter Ralston with arms folded looking at camera.
Peter Ralston is eager to use The Pop Shop to help the Elgin community. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I’ve been really keen to give them a safe place to come in and play and just be themselves.

“I also do a monthly men’s mental health support group for those who might be too nervous for a proper gaming night.”

Dreams to expand The Pop Shop onto High Street seem impossible

With an established business, a supportive community and a town centre presence already, Mr Ralston would like to expand The Pop Shop in Elgin.

However, he believes those aspirations could remain dreams forever without changes to support local businesses.

Mr Ralston said: “I would like a bigger place. I would really like to move to the High Street too.

Peter Ralston holding Pokemon box.
Peter Ralston aspires to take his shop of collectables to the High Street but fears it’s impossible. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“Unfortunately if I move up to the next size of property then I would have to start paying business rates, which isn’t affordable with the income I have.

“A lot of properties need a lot of work too, so it would be costing me more money before I even get started. Some of the properties on the High Street have trees growing through the roof.

“Being on the High Street should be what everyone wants, it has more footfall which usually means people notice your business more.

“I would prefer to be on the High Street, but it’s just out of range at the moment with the business rates.”

‘Strong community vibe in Elgin town centre’

With nine years of Elgin town centre trading experience, The Pop Shop has survived while many of the national chains have moved away.

Mr Ralston believes a “strong community vibe” among traders and shoppers is contributing to a positive environment for locally owned businesses.

He said: “People like to do the town centre down and say it’s dead, but there are actually a lot of people going about.

Peter Ralston outside The Pop Shop on Thunderton Place.
Peter Ralston outside The Pop Shop on Thunderton Place. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“We’re on a good walking route from UHI Moray and get a lot of the students in just from passing footfall.

“We actually started selling sweets and drinks because of that, and a few will come in now especially to buy cans of Monster or whatever.”

However, the business owner believes Thunderton Place is more deserving of a spotlight during town centre talks.

He said: “It does feel like a bit of a forgotten street sometimes. It feels like there is always a lot of talk about the High Street, Batchen Street and South Street.

“We’ve got some good businesses on Thunderton Place, so it would be good for the street to get some more attention.”

Read more from Elgin town centre businesses

More from Moray

Key people involved in Elgin Poundland project. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Cost of Elgin Poundland shop fit out revealed as transformation of iconic town centre…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a despicable rapist and a terrifying carjacker
The sky above Newmachar was transformed by the dazzling lights show.
IN PICTURES: The Northern Lights dance over the north and north-east
Split image of Elgin High Street in 1977 and today.
Elgin High Street pedestrianisation: The death of the town centre or the beginning of…
Silver car driving past the new double yellow lines.
New double yellow lines painted on Elgin roads provoke laughter and confusion
Gemma MacRae at her home in Norway.
Former Forres police officer who exposed culture of misogyny and bullying paid £431k in…
A96 Elgin closed due to crash. Image: Brian Smith.
Naked man seen running down A96 in Elgin hospitalised after being hit by HGV
Vic and Graham Flett looking down guitar at camera.
'The business rates are ridiculous': The ONE change Sound and Vision would make after…
George and Anne Rae are celebrating their diamond wedding anniversary. Image: George and Anne Rae
Elgin couple reveal secret to long and happy marriage as they celebrate 60th anniversary
Forres Academy
Preferred new Forres Academy site is in town - despite public consultation choice

Conversation