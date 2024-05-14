Rare 50-year-old Macallan whisky could reach up to £75,000 at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Moray

Rare 50-year-old Macallan whisky could reach up to £75,000 at auction

The much sought-after bottle represents only one of 500 that were ever produced.

By Chris Cromar
Macallan Anniversary Malt-50 year old-1928 whisky.
The whisky is expected to go for between £50,000 to £70,000. Image: Macallan.

A rare and collectable 50-year-old Macallan whisky could reach up to £75,000 at auction.

The Macallan Anniversary Malt-50 year old-1928 is set to go under the hammer at Bonhams auction house later this month.

Bottled in 1983, it’s one of only 500 bottles produced from three casks between 1926 and 1928 at the Aberlour distillery.

Macallan Anniversary Malt-50 year old-1928 whisky.
The whisky is 50 years of age. Image: Macallan.

The sale includes the original wooden presentation case and leather straps.

Bonhams whisky specialist Georgia Porteous said “The Macallan Anniversary Malt-50 year old-1928 stands out for its rarity, quality and great age.

“Very few of this calibre have ever come on the market.

“Crafted only a decade after the First World War, this anniversary malt is truly a piece of history.”

It was produced during the “golden age” of Macallan under the leadership of Janet “Nettie” Harbinson, who crafted the Macallan 1926.

It sold for a record-breaking £2.1million at auction last November.

Other highlights in the sale from the Macallan distillery, which will take place between May 20-29, include:

The Macallan-1951, distilled December 1951: Estimate: £15,000 – £20,000

Matured only in sherry wood. Distilled and bottled by the Macallan Distillers Ltd. Casks numbers 1541 and 1552. One of 632 bottles. In original presentation case. One bottle. Estimate: £15,000-20,000.

The Macallan Anniversary Malt-25 year old-1962:  Estimate: £3,000-4,000

Specially bottled for British Aerospace PLC by the Macallan Distillers Ltd. In original wooden presentation case. One bottle.

The Macallan Private Eye: Estimate – £2,000-3,000

Selected by Whisky Maker F.A. Newlands at the Macallan Distillery, bottled to commemorate the 35th anniversary of Private Eye. Includes cask number 1580, bonded 1961. Bottle 4839 of 5000. One bottle.

