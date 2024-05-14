Rare 50-year-old Macallan whisky could reach up to £75,000 at auction

A rare and collectable 50-year-old Macallan whisky could reach up to £75,000 at auction.

The Macallan Anniversary Malt-50 year old-1928 is set to go under the hammer at Bonhams auction house later this month.

Bottled in 1983, it’s one of only 500 bottles produced from three casks between 1926 and 1928 at the Aberlour distillery.

The sale includes the original wooden presentation case and leather straps.

Bonhams whisky specialist Georgia Porteous said “The Macallan Anniversary Malt-50 year old-1928 stands out for its rarity, quality and great age.

“Very few of this calibre have ever come on the market.

“Crafted only a decade after the First World War, this anniversary malt is truly a piece of history.”

It was produced during the “golden age” of Macallan under the leadership of Janet “Nettie” Harbinson, who crafted the Macallan 1926.

It sold for a record-breaking £2.1million at auction last November.

Other highlights in the sale from the Macallan distillery, which will take place between May 20-29, include:

The Macallan-1951, distilled December 1951: Estimate: £15,000 – £20,000

Matured only in sherry wood. Distilled and bottled by the Macallan Distillers Ltd. Casks numbers 1541 and 1552. One of 632 bottles. In original presentation case. One bottle. Estimate: £15,000-20,000.

The Macallan Anniversary Malt-25 year old-1962: Estimate: £3,000-4,000

Specially bottled for British Aerospace PLC by the Macallan Distillers Ltd. In original wooden presentation case. One bottle.

The Macallan Private Eye: Estimate – £2,000-3,000

Selected by Whisky Maker F.A. Newlands at the Macallan Distillery, bottled to commemorate the 35th anniversary of Private Eye. Includes cask number 1580, bonded 1961. Bottle 4839 of 5000. One bottle.