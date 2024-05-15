Odds are good for new business in former Elgin William Hill shop

The former home of Elgin’s William Hill could be filled after lying empty for five years.

In 2019, the bookies closed its doors at 144-148 High Street.

Only last September, the firm’s lease expired and the property was returned to the landlord Hansteen Property Investments Limited.

It is understood, William Hill tried to sublet the unit.

However they were unsuccessful.

Previous plans to breathe new life into the empty unit

In 2022, we previously reported on how Bennett Developments and Consulting had lodged plans on behalf of Sava Estates to transform the building into a restaurant.

It was being viewed as a positive addition to the Elgin town centre.

However two months later, the proposals were withdrawn.

What could move into former Elgin William Hill home?

Now it appears Scotland’s largest independent bookmaker Scotbet could move into the empty unit.

They have lodged a betting premises license under section 159 of the Gambling Act 2005.

Any representations must be made to Moray Council about the application by June 10.

Who are Scotbet?

Scotbet remains Scotland’s biggest independent bookmaker.

According to Companies House, the Loanhead based firm’s only director is Murray Alexander Bringhurst.

The business has betting shops in places such as Perth, North Berwick and Edinburgh.

The potential arrival of Scotbet could buck the trend of bookies leaving UK’s high streets.

Major brands including William Hill and Ladbrokes closed hundreds of sites during the pandemic.

It comes as people flocked to online gambling throughout lockdown.

Elgin is currently home to two Ladbrokes shops with one at 164 High Street and another on Main Street in New Elgin next to the former Caber Feidh Bar.

