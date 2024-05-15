Odds are good for new business in former Elgin William Hill shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Odds are good for new business in former Elgin William Hill shop

The bookies closed down in 2019.

By Sean McAngus
Former William Hill shop on Elgin High Street.
Former William Hill shop on Elgin High Street.

The former home of Elgin’s William Hill could be filled after lying empty for five years.

In 2019, the bookies closed its doors at 144-148 High Street.

Only last September, the firm’s lease expired and the property was returned to the landlord Hansteen Property Investments Limited.

It is understood, William Hill tried to sublet the unit.

However they were unsuccessful.

Former William Hill site on Elgin High Street.
Former William Hill site on Elgin High Street.

Previous plans to breathe new life into the empty unit

Aerial view of Elgin.
Elgin from the sky! Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

In 2022, we previously reported on how Bennett Developments and Consulting had lodged plans on behalf of Sava Estates to transform the building into a restaurant.

It was being viewed as a positive addition to the Elgin town centre.

However two months later, the proposals were withdrawn.

What could move into former Elgin William Hill home?

The former William Hill in Elgin High Street.
The former William Hill on Elgin High Street.

Now it appears Scotland’s largest independent bookmaker Scotbet could move into the empty unit.

They have lodged a betting premises license under section 159 of the Gambling Act 2005.

Any representations must be made to Moray Council about the application by June 10.

Inside the empty unit at 144-148 High Street.
Inside the empty unit.

Who are Scotbet?

Scotbet remains Scotland’s biggest independent bookmaker.

According to Companies House, the Loanhead based firm’s only director is Murray Alexander Bringhurst.

The business has betting shops in places such as Perth, North Berwick and Edinburgh.

Exterior of Scotbet shop in Edinburgh.
Image of Scotbet shop in Edinburgh.

The potential arrival of Scotbet could buck the trend of bookies leaving UK’s high streets.

Major brands including William Hill and Ladbrokes closed hundreds of sites during the pandemic.

It comes as people flocked to online gambling throughout lockdown.

Elgin is currently home to two Ladbrokes shops with one at 164 High Street and another on Main Street in New Elgin next to the former Caber Feidh Bar.

