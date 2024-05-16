Moray ASN: Council says sorry – but warns parents not to ‘harass’ staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Moray ASN: Council says sorry – but warns parents not to ‘harass’ staff

Dozens of families protested outside the council's Elgin HQ this week amidst concerns about their children's education.

By David Mackay
Councillors speak to protestors outside Moray Council HQ.
Councillors and interim chief executive John Mundell spoke to demonstrators this week. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Moray Council has apologised for “any errors” made during an overhaul of its ASN service for some of its most vulnerable pupils.

Dozens of families protested outside the local authority’s Elgin HQ this week amidst worries about the future education of their children.

Amongst their concerns was anxiety about why debates with councillors were being held in private and why talks with individual schools only included head teachers.

Today Moray Council admitted it could have considered “some form of communication” with families as part of its ASN review.

A letter to parents added: “We can only apologise for this and reassure you that it’s a lesson we take from this critically sensitive piece of work.”

How Moray Council is changing its ASN service

Moray Council has published more details about its ASN review following requests from parents and carers.

It comes after further confidential talks were held this week about the future of staff.

The letter, signed by council leader Kathleen Robertson and interim chief executive John Mundell, explained ASN allocations have been frozen for two years as part of the review – but it is now time for them to be looked at again.

Parents have been told this will result in some locations getting more resources, while others will stay the same and others will be reduced.

Moray Council leader Kathleen Robertson feels she has no option but agree a 100% council tax increase on second homes. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Moray Council leader Kathleen Robetson. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mrs Robertson and Mr Mundell wrote: “ASN is a complex support service that we’re required to deliver and in a challenging financial backdrop it’s important that we make the best financial investment which ensures the best future outcomes.

“Despite the difficult financial position, the proposals represent an ongoing budget commitment and set out a future service to reflect the need to create nurturing, inclusive environments for our young people.

“We’re confident that the investment in training and learning from other local authorities will enhance the provision for our young people at a time when challenges are increasing.”

What happens now in ASN review?

Moray Council has proposed meeting with parent representatives to ensure future updates are communicated.

Meanwhile, the local authority has called for “harassment” of individual staff members to stop to ensure talks can be productive.

ASN demonstration outside Moray Council HQ.
Parents made their feelings known at the ASN demonstration in Elgin. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Other proposed changes include:

  • Working with agencies to investigate funding models to fill gaps.
  • New flexible arrangements for children in two areas of Moray for children to build up attendance at base school while working with specialist provision.
  • A new annual moderation process to ensure future changes in allocations will be minimal.
  • A focus on children not attending school to ensure plans are in place for each pupil.

A consultation with affected Moray Council employees remains ongoing until the end of June.

The letter added: “It would not have been appropriate to consult with parents and carers during a period of confidential staff consultation, which is ongoing, however we do recognise that any change can be difficult and that we could have considered some form of communication with service users.”

ASN: What do Moray parents want?

Parents praised the dedication and hard work of ASN workers in Moray schools during the protest this week.

However, families were worried teachers and pupil support assistants (PSAs) were being stretched to the limit in the current arrangements.

Some wanted the existing provision for their children either maintained or enhanced. Others called for a specialist ASN school in Moray.

Parents holding up ASN protest banners on Moray Council HQ steps.
Dozens of parents attended the protest outside Moray Council. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson

Moray Council says is currently has enhanced provision in 10 primary schools, seven secondary schools, three developmental playgroups alongside Beechbrae, Pinefield Parc and B6 within Elgin Academy.

The local authority says it follows the “presumption of mainstream” education and will now be increasing specialist provision to all its secondary schools.

The letter added: “These additional provisions will add capacity and we will monitor this over the next year.

“For clarity and reassurance those children with the highest level of need will continue to be supported and where targeted additional support is necessary this will be provided.”

More from Moray

Councillors and interim chief executive John Mundell spoke to demonstrators this week. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Charity opens up inside former Mountain Warehouse unit in Elgin's St Giles Centre
Councillors and interim chief executive John Mundell spoke to demonstrators this week. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Odds are good for new business in former Elgin William Hill shop
Parents holding up ASN protest banners on Moray Council HQ steps.
Two years out of school, left out of class photos, no friends to play…
Forres Academy sign.
Councillors choose town centre site for new Forres Academy
Macallan Anniversary Malt-50 year old-1928 whisky.
Rare 50-year-old Macallan whisky could reach up to £75,000 at auction
Councillors and interim chief executive John Mundell spoke to demonstrators this week. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Inverbervie digger driver choked partner then hid from police in cupboard
Councillors and interim chief executive John Mundell spoke to demonstrators this week. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Potential new business for former sweet shop on Elgin's South Street
Councillors and interim chief executive John Mundell spoke to demonstrators this week. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
Man grew cannabis worth up to £46,000 in Lossiemouth farm outbuilding
Councillors and interim chief executive John Mundell spoke to demonstrators this week. Image: David Mackay/DC Thomson
How Findhorn woman Oran's dream to become a singer songwriter has helped her PTSD
Peter Ralston behind the till at The Pop Shop surrounded by merchandise.
How a community of gamers has helped an Elgin shop grow to where owner…

Conversation