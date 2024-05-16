Moray ASN: Council says sorry – but warns parents not to ‘harass’ staff

Moray Council has apologised for “any errors” made during an overhaul of its ASN service for some of its most vulnerable pupils.

Dozens of families protested outside the local authority’s Elgin HQ this week amidst worries about the future education of their children.

Amongst their concerns was anxiety about why debates with councillors were being held in private and why talks with individual schools only included head teachers.

Today Moray Council admitted it could have considered “some form of communication” with families as part of its ASN review.

A letter to parents added: “We can only apologise for this and reassure you that it’s a lesson we take from this critically sensitive piece of work.”

How Moray Council is changing its ASN service

Moray Council has published more details about its ASN review following requests from parents and carers.

It comes after further confidential talks were held this week about the future of staff.

The letter, signed by council leader Kathleen Robertson and interim chief executive John Mundell, explained ASN allocations have been frozen for two years as part of the review – but it is now time for them to be looked at again.

Parents have been told this will result in some locations getting more resources, while others will stay the same and others will be reduced.

Mrs Robertson and Mr Mundell wrote: “ASN is a complex support service that we’re required to deliver and in a challenging financial backdrop it’s important that we make the best financial investment which ensures the best future outcomes.

“Despite the difficult financial position, the proposals represent an ongoing budget commitment and set out a future service to reflect the need to create nurturing, inclusive environments for our young people.

“We’re confident that the investment in training and learning from other local authorities will enhance the provision for our young people at a time when challenges are increasing.”

What happens now in ASN review?

Moray Council has proposed meeting with parent representatives to ensure future updates are communicated.

Meanwhile, the local authority has called for “harassment” of individual staff members to stop to ensure talks can be productive.

Other proposed changes include:

Working with agencies to investigate funding models to fill gaps.

New flexible arrangements for children in two areas of Moray for children to build up attendance at base school while working with specialist provision.

A new annual moderation process to ensure future changes in allocations will be minimal.

A focus on children not attending school to ensure plans are in place for each pupil.

A consultation with affected Moray Council employees remains ongoing until the end of June.

The letter added: “It would not have been appropriate to consult with parents and carers during a period of confidential staff consultation, which is ongoing, however we do recognise that any change can be difficult and that we could have considered some form of communication with service users.”

ASN: What do Moray parents want?

Parents praised the dedication and hard work of ASN workers in Moray schools during the protest this week.

However, families were worried teachers and pupil support assistants (PSAs) were being stretched to the limit in the current arrangements.

Some wanted the existing provision for their children either maintained or enhanced. Others called for a specialist ASN school in Moray.

Moray Council says is currently has enhanced provision in 10 primary schools, seven secondary schools, three developmental playgroups alongside Beechbrae, Pinefield Parc and B6 within Elgin Academy.

The local authority says it follows the “presumption of mainstream” education and will now be increasing specialist provision to all its secondary schools.

The letter added: “These additional provisions will add capacity and we will monitor this over the next year.

“For clarity and reassurance those children with the highest level of need will continue to be supported and where targeted additional support is necessary this will be provided.”